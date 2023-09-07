Mario Dandy Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence, Ordered to Pay Victim Rp 25B

Jakarta. Mario Dandy, the defendant in the infamous aggravated assault case that sent his teenage victim to a coma, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and ordered to pay Rp 25 billion ($1.6 million) in restitution during the verdict hearing on Thursday.

The panel of judges at the South Jakarta District Court declared that all counts of the indictment against him have been proven during the trial and handed him the prison sentence as per the prosecution’s request.

“The defendant, Mario Dandy Satriyo, is proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt of carrying out a premeditated aggravated assault," presiding judge Alimin Ribut Sudjono said as he read aloud the verdict.

The judges determined that there were no mitigating factors to warrant leniency, explaining the adherence to the prosecution's demand for a 12-year prison term.

However, the amount of the restitution was far below the initially demanded Rp 120 billion.

The judge argued that Mario, 19, is considered an adult fully responsible for his actions. This decision was in response to the defense's plea for leniency based on his age.

The assault, which took place on February 20, was premeditated and led to the victim, 17-year-old David Ozora, suffering brain damage and temporary paralysis.

During a previous hearing, Mario argued that he assaulted David after accusing him of mistreating his sister, who is, in fact, Mario's girlfriend, according to court documents.

Mario's girlfriend, who was 15 at the time of the incident, is currently serving a 3.5-year prison sentence at a juvenile correctional facility for her complicity in the assault.

Based on evidence and witnesses’ accounts, the court conclusively established that the aggravated assault was premeditated and Mario has attempted to manipulate facts in an effort to conceal his crime.

In a separate hearing, the same court sentenced co-defendant Shane Lukas to five years in prison. Shane, who was present at the scene during the assault, was convicted of being an accessory to the crime.

Shane's attempt to intervene and halt Mario's attack, albeit too late, prevented the victim from suffering a fatal blow, according to the judge's explanation for the shorter jail term.

Mario is also facing a second indictment related to alleged sexual abuse of his underage girlfriend, who is currently serving time at the juvenile correctional facility.

In a turn of events since Mario was prosecuted, his father, Rafael Alun Trisambodo, was named a corruption suspect and detained in April after authorities discovered $2.2 million worth of banknotes hidden in his safe deposit boxes.

The corruption case followed public outcry and an inquiry into the family's extravagant lifestyle, with Mario frequently sharing content featuring luxury vehicles on his social media platforms.

Rafael also lost his position as a senior tax official at the Finance Ministry due to an ongoing corruption probe and revelations about his undisclosed wealth.

