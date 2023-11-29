Maruli Simanjuntak, Son-in-Law of Minister Luhut, Becomes New Army Chief

Jakarta. General Maruli Simanjuntak, the son-in-law of Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, was inaugurated on Wednesday as the new Chief of Staff of the Army.

Luhut, who has spent weeks at a Singapore hospital for treatment, attended the inauguration ceremony led by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the State Palace in Central Jakarta.

The retired army general, gave a military salute as the president approached him for a handshake with other cabinet members after the ceremony.

Maruli steps into the position previously held by Agus Subiyanto, who swiftly moved up to become the Armed Forces Commander within a month of leading the Army.

The 53-year-old officer graduated from the Military Academy in 1992. Within a decade, Maruli assumed command of a combat unit known as Cakra.

Between 2005 and 2008, he served in the Army's Special Force Command (Kopassus) before being appointed as the commander of the 21st Battalion in 2009.

His initial involvement with the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) began in 2014 when he led a unit responsible for the first-layer protection ring of President Joko Widodo.

Elevated to the position of Paspampres commander in 2018, Maruli served in this role for two years. Last year, he further advanced his career by becoming the commander of the Army’s Strategic Reserve Command (Kostrad).

Maruli, in compliance with mandatory public filings, has declared personal wealth amounting to Rp 52.88 billion ($3.4 million) to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan hugs his son-in-law Maruli Pandjaitan at the State Palace in Jakarta, Nov. 29, 2023, after Maruli was sworn in as the chief of staff of the Army. (Handout)

