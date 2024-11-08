Masseur Claims Abduction and Torture by Campaign Team of Regent Candidate Rober Christanto

Abdul Alim Muhamad Zamzami
November 8, 2024 | 11:41 am
Sutarman, center, a masseur in Karanganyar Regency, Central Java, speaks about alleged assaut by regent candidate Rober Christanto during a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Abdul Alim)
Sutarman, center, a masseur in Karanganyar Regency, Central Java, speaks about alleged assaut by regent candidate Rober Christanto during a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Abdul Alim)

Karanganyar. A masseur from Karanganyar Regency, Central Java, has filed a police complaint against regent candidate Rober Christanto, alleging that he was abducted and tortured by members of Rober’s campaign team after removing a campaign banner.

Sutarman, 36, claimed he took down one of Rober's plastic campaign banners on October 19 to shield his home in Kalijirak Village, Tasikmadu District, from heavy rain.

“I had just returned home from giving massages to customers that Saturday evening when I noticed rainwater leaking into my house through a broken window,” Sutarman explained on Thursday. “I acted quickly and grabbed the nearest banner to protect my wife and children from the downpour.”

Sutarman said his action was noticed by members of Rober’s campaign team, who then forcibly took him to the candidate’s residence for questioning, despite his apologies and efforts to reinstall the banner.

He alleged that he was detained overnight, beaten multiple times, and pressured to confess that he was acting on behalf of Rober’s political rival. His release came the next morning after his wife, accompanied by village officials, arrived to pick him up. However, the campaign team reportedly forced Sutarman to hang up 20 campaign banners as punishment before letting him go.

Following the incident, Sutarman was named a suspect for damaging election campaign materials. In response, he reported the alleged abduction and torture.

His attorney, Maria Dhani Andayani, said they have medical evidence to support the assault claims.

“We are representing Sutarman for humanitarian reasons,” Maria stated. “He deserves protection after the ordeal he endured, but instead, he is being treated as a criminal suspect.”

The defense team filed the police complaint on October 27, but Maria noted that authorities have yet to summon or question anyone from Rober’s campaign.

“Meanwhile, the police acted swiftly in investigating the alleged tampering with campaign materials and naming [Sutarman] as a suspect,” the lawyer added.

Rober Christanto, a senior member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), previously served as the vice regent of Karanganyar. His campaign team couldn't immediately be reached for comments.

