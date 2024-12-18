"Matur Nuwun": Mary Jane Veloso Thanks Indonesia Before Returning to Manila

Wahroni
December 18, 2024 | 10:36 am
SHARE
Mary Jane Veloso, 39, a Filipina on death row for drug trafficking, bids farewell at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport before her repatriation to the Philippines after 15 years in Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Wahroni)
Mary Jane Veloso, 39, a Filipina on death row for drug trafficking, bids farewell at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport before her repatriation to the Philippines after 15 years in Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Wahroni)

Jakarta. Mary Jane Veloso, a 39-year-old Filipina on death row for drug trafficking, has been repatriated to the Philippines after 15 years in Indonesia.

Veloso departed from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Tuesday night, expressing gratitude to both Indonesian and Filipino authorities. Speaking in Javanese, she said, “Matur nuwun (thank you),” before boarding her flight.

Veloso arrived at Terminal 2F of the airport around 9 p.m., accompanied by officials from both countries. A document handover ceremony was held before her departure. Though her expression showed mixed emotions, Veloso said she was relieved to finally return home.

“I’ve spent 15 years here. I’m taking many memories, including a guitar, butterfly crafts, and clothes. I love Indonesia,” Veloso said, adding that she had learned to speak Indonesian and Javanese fluently during her incarceration.

Advertisement

Upon her arrival in Manila, around 100 family members and supporters, including her two sons—who were just one and six years old when she was arrested in 2010—greeted her with tears and a banner reading, “Welcome Home Mary Jane.” However, security measures prevented her parents from immediately embracing her. Officials later allowed her family and legal team to spend an hour with her at a women’s correctional facility in Metro Manila.

“We hope the president will grant Mary Jane clemency,” said Celia Veloso, her mother.

Veloso’s troubles began in April 2010 when she was arrested at Adisutjipto Airport in Yogyakarta with 2.6 kilograms of heroin hidden in her suitcase. A single mother supporting two children, Veloso had accepted a job offer in Malaysia arranged by a neighbor. Upon her arrival, the promised job did not materialize, and she was sent to Indonesia by her recruiter, unknowingly carrying drugs.

In October 2010, an Indonesian court sentenced Veloso to death under the country's Narcotics Law. Her appeals for clemency, including a judicial review and a plea to the Indonesian president, were rejected.

In 2015, Veloso was transferred to Nusakambangan prison, along with other death row inmates, for execution. However, her execution was halted at the last minute following a request from then-Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, who argued that Veloso was a victim of human trafficking. Filipino authorities later arrested her recruiter, strengthening the claim of her innocence.

The Philippine government persistently lobbied for Veloso’s release, culminating in an agreement between President Prabowo Subianto and the Philippine government to repatriate her. On Monday, Veloso was moved from Wirogunan Prison in Yogyakarta to Pondok Bambu Women’s Prison in Jakarta before being flown to Manila.

According to I Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram, Deputy Coordinator for Immigration and Corrections at Indonesia’s  Law and Human Rights Ministry, Veloso remains a prisoner in the Philippines.

“Her legal status remains unchanged. She will serve her sentence in the Philippines, where clemency, remission, or amnesty is at the discretion of Filipino authorities,” he concluded.

Tags:
#Human Rights #International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Underground Detector in China to Sniff Out Mysterious Ghost Particles Called Neutrinos
Tech 56 minutes ago

Underground Detector in China to Sniff Out Mysterious Ghost Particles Called Neutrinos

 Neutrinos date back to the Big Bang, and trillions zoom through our bodies every second.
News 1 hours ago

"Matur Nuwun": Mary Jane Veloso Thanks Indonesia Before Returning to Manila

 Speaking in Javanese, Mary Jane Veloso said, “Matur nuwun (thank you),” before boarding her flight.
Year-End Air Traffic to Peak This Friday
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Year-End Air Traffic to Peak This Friday

 Post-holiday air traffic is predicted to peak on Saturday, January 4, 2025, with around 502,000 passengers.
Government Projects 0.3% Inflation Increase with New 12% VAT Rate in 2025
Business 2 hours ago

Government Projects 0.3% Inflation Increase with New 12% VAT Rate in 2025

 The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs projects a 0.3% inflation rise in 2025 as the 12% VAT takes effect on Jan. 1.
TBS Secures $15 Million Funding from ADB, DBS for E-Mobility
Special Updates 2 hours ago

TBS Secures $15 Million Funding from ADB, DBS for E-Mobility

 TBS will use the $15 million funding for the procurement of electric motorcycles and the development of battery-swapping stations.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
1
Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
2
Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
3
Jokowi, Son, and Son-in-Law Officially Dismissed by PDI-P
4
Indonesia to Raise VAT to 12 Percent on January 1
5
OJK Places Former Investree CEO Adrian Gunadi on Wanted List, Suspected to Have Fled Abroad
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED