Megawati Dismisses Political Feud with Prabowo, Prepares for PDI-P's Leadership Battle

Jakarta. Megawati Soekarnoputri, the leader of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), dismissed rumors of a political feud with President Prabowo Subianto, despite their rivalry in the 2024 presidential election. Megawati and Prabowo, former running mates in the 2009 election, faced off again in 2024, with Prabowo defeating Ganjar Pranowo, Megawati’s endorsed candidate.

Speaking at PDI-P’s 52nd anniversary event in South Jakarta on Friday, Megawati addressed media speculation about her relationship with Prabowo, stating, “There’s no hostility between us,” adding that both shared similar concerns as party leaders when their subordinates faced political setbacks.

“Prabowo and I both understand what it feels like to see our people or supporters not succeed in the contest,” she remarked. She also alluded to a past moment when she cooked fried rice for Prabowo, recalling their interaction during his visit to her Jakarta residence in 2019.

Megawati clarified that while she had no immediate plans to meet with Prabowo following the election, she could delegate PDI-P members for such discussions, citing political strategy. She further downplayed calls for her reappointment as PDI-P’s chair, joking that the party would need more unity among its ranks for her to agree.

Amid preparations for the party’s upcoming congress, Megawati acknowledged internal challenges, including figures rumored to be vying for her leadership role. “Some want my position, but they’re not saying it openly,” she said, addressing party elites during the anniversary speech.

PDI-P cadres in Solo displayed their loyalty in a symbolic gesture, marking the anniversary with a “blood thumbprint” ritual to express support for Megawati’s continued leadership until 2030. Local party chief FX Hadi Rudyatmo led the ceremony, emphasizing their commitment to resisting any disruptions to the 2025 party congress.

“The blood thumbprint shows our readiness to fight for the party’s integrity,” Rudyatmo declared, asserting that the cadres were unified in supporting Megawati’s re-election. He added that the action was also a direct response to potential threats to the congress, underscoring the party’s disciplined loyalty.

As the party heads into a critical phase leading up to the 2025 congress, Megawati's leadership remains a central issue, with ongoing consolidation efforts across PDI-P’s ranks indicating strong backing for her continued stewardship.

