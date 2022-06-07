Megawati Keeps Leadership Role in BPIP Steering Committee

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo congratulates Megawati Soekarnoputri during her inauguration ceremony as the chairwoman of the BPIP Steering Committee at the State Palace in Jakarta on June 7, 2022. (JG Screenshot)

Jakarta. Former president Megawati Soekarnoputri officially keeps her leadership role in the steering committee of the Agency for the Implementation of Pancasila Ideology, or BPIP, a non-ministerial government agency in charge of preserving the state ideology.

Megawati, who also chairs the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) of which President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is a member, will serve as the BPIP steering committee’s chairwoman for 2022-2027.

She and other members of the BPIP steering committee took their oath in Jokowi’s presence at the State Palace, Jakarta, on Tuesday.

Megawati has led the steering committee since the BPIP came into existence in 2018.

This is not the first time for Jokowi to assign Megawati a key role in a government institution. Last year, Jokowi appointed Megawati to chair the steering committee at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN).

Aside from Megawati, members of the BPIP steering committee have remained largely unchanged over the years. Familiar faces such as former vice president Try Sutrisno and retired major general Wisnu Bawa Tenaya, to name a few, are still part of the advisory group.

Academician Yudian Wahyudi will remain as the BPIP head — a role that he has assumed since 2020.

The 2022-2027 BPIP inauguration introduced two new names, namely Karjono and Amin Abdullah.

Former BPIP general secretary Karjono now serves as the agency’s deputy head.

Amin Abdullah, who was formerly a rector at Sunan Kalijaga State Islamic University, has now joined the BPIP steering committee.

“We believe this addition will [give] new energy [to] our collaboration, [both] internally and with all parties, particularly the ministries and [other] government agencies” Yudian said, shortly after his inauguration.

At Jokowi’s behest, BPIP will largely focus on nurturing the Pancasila ideology in youth, according to Yudian.

“As instructed by the president, we will mainly focus on millennials, so that is why we will make use of digital [tools] such as social media, TikTok, as well as music, sport, culture in hopes that Pancasila can be easily understood, comprehended, and practiced by the millennials,” Yudian said.