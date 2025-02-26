Megawati Never Bars PDI-P Politicians from Magelang Retreat: Spokesman

Dayat, Theressia Silalahi
February 26, 2025 | 1:56 pm
SHARE
Freshly sworn in regional leaders join the retreat at the Magelang Military Academy on Feb. 24, 2025. (Antara Photo/Anis Efizudin)
Freshly sworn in regional leaders join the retreat at the Magelang Military Academy on Feb. 24, 2025. (Antara Photo/Anis Efizudin)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle or PDI-P recently said that its matriarch Megawati Soekarnoputri “never forbid” her cadres to join the ongoing military retreat for the freshly sworn in regional leaders.

The Prabowo government has gathered the newly minted regional elected leaders, including governors, for a week-long retreat at the Magelang Military Academy. This bootcamp aims to brief the leaders to make sure that they are in tune with the central government.

Megawati, however, had instructed her cadres to postpone their trip to the bootcamp. Despite the party leader’s orders, some PDI-P cadres went to the retreat, including Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung. Her instruction led to speculations that Prabowo and Megawati are not exactly on good terms. PDI-P’s spokesman Ahmad Basarah told reporters on Tuesday evening that the two party leaders were “getting along just fine to this day”.

“And I would like to emphasize that Mrs. Megawati never barred PDI-P cadres, namely those who got elected as regional leaders, from the retreat,” Basarah said in Jakarta.

Advertisement

According to Basarah, Megawati has told those who had not headed to Magelang to focus on their job as governors or regents. They can, however, join the second round of retreat. Megawati has also instructed her cadres who are already in Magelang to follow the retreat until it ends this Friday. Their deputy leaders may also follow them later this week.

“PDI-P’s stance on the retreat reflects our position … that PDI-P feels like it does not have any issue with President Prabowo Subianto,” Basarah said.

Megawati Never Bars PDI-P Politicians from Magelang Retreat: Spokesman
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, accompanied by her son Prananda Prabowo, left, speaks in a party gathering in Jakarta, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Antara Photo/Monang Sinaga)

PDI-P politician and Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung had already been in the Magelang bootcamp since Monday, a few days after the retreat began. Pramono said that he had spoken with Megawati regarding his attendance, even saying that he had already made some thorough calculations before making the decision. His deputy governor Rano Karno, who is also a PDI-P member, will join the retreat on Thursday. The metropolis Jakarta is Indonesia’s capital, making its gubernatorial leadership the most sought-after in the regional election. 

Prabowo’s party Gerindra alongside a large coalition of parties had nominated Former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil as their candidate in the recent Jakarta gubernatorial election. PDI-P, too, was also not part of Prabowo’s alliance in the February 2024 presidential race that saw the latter securing a landslide victory. The party had picked Ex-Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo to run for president.

Megawati Never Bars PDI-P Politicians from Magelang Retreat: Spokesman
West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi (front left) and Maluku Governor Sherly Laos (front right) dress in military uniforms during the regional leaders\' retreat at the Magelang Military Academy on Feb. 21, 2025. (Antara Photo/Anis Efizudin)

Tags:
#Politics #Elections
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia to Review Fuel Imports Quarterly After Pertamina Scandal
Business 17 minutes ago

Indonesia to Review Fuel Imports Quarterly After Pertamina Scandal

 Indonesia to review fuel imports quarterly and ban crude oil exports after the Pertamina corruption scandal.
Prabowo Fulfills His Father’s Dream with the Launch of Danantara
Business 48 minutes ago

Prabowo Fulfills His Father’s Dream with the Launch of Danantara

 President Prabowo Subianto has fulfilled his late father Soemitro Djojohadikusumo’s decades-old vision with the launch of Danantara.
Japan’s ‘King Kazu’ Turns 58, Prepares for His 40th Season in Pro Soccer
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Japan’s ‘King Kazu’ Turns 58, Prepares for His 40th Season in Pro Soccer

 Japanese soccer legend Kazuyoshi Miura, known as "King Kazu," turns 58 and prepares for his 40th professional season.
Prabowo’s Anti-Corruption Drive Tested as Pertamina Executives Face Charges
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo’s Anti-Corruption Drive Tested as Pertamina Executives Face Charges

 AGO names four Pertamina officials in a Rp 193.7T corruption case, reinforcing Prabowo's commitment to a zero-tolerance graft policy.
Megawati Never Bars PDI-P Politicians from Magelang Retreat: Spokesman
News 2 hours ago

Megawati Never Bars PDI-P Politicians from Magelang Retreat: Spokesman

 Megawati has also instructed PDI-P cadres to join the second batch of the regional leaders' retreat.
News Index

Most Popular

Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
1
Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
2
Two Former Presidents Join Prabowo for Danantara Launch
3
Thousands Gather Outside Vatican to Pray for Pope Francis' Health
4
Pertamina Vows Cooperation as Executives Named in $11.9B Corruption Scandal
5
Norwegian Tourist Deported for Violating Mount Agung Hiking Rules
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED