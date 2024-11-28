Megawati: ‘PDIP Would Have Won in Central Java if the Election Was Fair’

November 28, 2024
FILE - Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during an internal gathering at the PDI-P headquarters in Central Jakarta, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
FILE - Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during an internal gathering at the PDI-P headquarters in Central Jakarta, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. Retired police general Ahmad Luthfi, backed by former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, is set to win the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial election, securing nearly 60 percent of the vote in a region long considered a bastion of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

The quick count results show Luthfi and his running mate, Taj Yasin, earning between 58 and 59 percent of the vote, while their rivals, retired army general Andika Perkasa and Hendrar Prihadi, trail at approximately 40 percent. Central Java, often referred to as the “bull pen” for its strong PDI-P support, appears to have slipped from the party’s grasp in this race despite its continued dominance in the legislative elections.

PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri blamed Andika’s defeat to alleged misuse of state apparatus in the election process. In a video statement on Wednesday, she claimed there was widespread manipulation to serve "political purposes."

"In Central Java, I’ve received reports about the massive use of acting regional heads and police personnel rotations for electoral gains," Megawati said, adding that this cannot be tolerated because the Constitutional Court and the law clearly state that such actions are punishable offenses.

Advertisement

Megawati insisted that if the election had been conducted fairly, Andika and Hendrar, representing the PDI-P, would have won. "I know Central Java well. I was elected to the House of Representatives three times from there. It’s not just a PDI-P stronghold but a breeding ground for nationalism and patriotism," she asserted.

Jokowi and Megawati fell out during the 2024 Presidential Election after Jokowi endorsed Prabowo Subianto, who nominated Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate. Prabowo and Gibran won the election, defeating PDIP's candidate, Ganjar Pranowo.

Megawati decried the current political environment, alleging that abuses of power have crossed ethical and moral boundaries. "When power can be mobilized to suppress, it silences truth and justice," she said.

In response to the loss, Megawati rallied PDIP members and supporters, urging them to remain steadfast. "To all PDIP members and the Indonesian people, I urge you to never fear speaking the truth. PDIP will never tire of fighting for justice and opposing all forms of intimidation by those in power," she said.

Ahmad Luthfi’s victory, attributed in part to Jokowi’s open endorsement and campaign appearances, reflects the former president's enduring influence in the region. The win also signals a growing political shift in Central Java, challenging PDIP’s decades-long dominance in one of its key support bases.

Meanwhile, PDIP continues to hold the largest share of votes in the legislative elections for Central Java, followed by the National Awakening Party (PKB), Golkar Party, and Gerindra. 

PDI-P performed strongly in Central Java’s legislative elections in February, securing the largest number of votes in the region with over 5.1 million ballots. However, this was a decline from its previous election results, reflecting growing competition in its traditional stronghold.

