Megawati Supports Prabowo’s Free Meal Program but Calls for Budget Review

Jakarta. Megawati Soekarnoputri, leader of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), expressed her support for the free nutritious meal program (MBG) proposed by her rival, President Prabowo Subianto. However, she called for a reassessment of the allocated budget, set at Rp 10,000 ($0.63) per serving.

"I agree with the idea of providing free meals, but I believe the budget of Rp 10,000 per serving needs to be reevaluated," Megawati said in Jakarta on Thursday.

While backing the program, Megawati raised concerns about the quality and nutritional value of the meals, especially given the rising prices of essential ingredients like onions and chili.

“Prices are going up. Prabowo, please recalculate this,” Megawati added.

She said adjusting the budget would help ensure the quality and nutrition of meals provided under the MBG program.

Dadan Hindayana, head of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), previously clarified that the Rp 10,000 cost per meal was an average based on an 11-month trial in Sukabumi, West Java. Despite Megawati’s concerns, Dadan reassured that the program would still prioritize nutritional standards for each meal.

Dadan also explained that the BGN only allocates funds for raw ingredients and daily menus, not cooked meals, with payments made according to actual expenditures.

"Funding is managed centrally by the BGN, and internal cross-subsidies are applied. The BGN does not purchase meal packages but rather the raw materials at cost," Dadan said.

Regarding the annual budget, Dadan confirmed that the allocation remains consistent with the government’s approved 2024 state budget of Rp 71 trillion. He also announced that a national trial of the MBG program is currently underway, covering 150 locations throughout Indonesia, including Aceh, North Sumatra, South Sumatra, and Papua, as well as areas outside Java.

"Field officers are already on the ground, preparing for the trial," Dadan said. "The results of this trial will form the basis for determining the average cost per meal in different regions."

