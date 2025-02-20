Megawati Withdraws All PDI-P Leaders from Prabowo's Retreat Program After Hasto’s Arrest

Jakarta. Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri on Thursday ordered all elected governors, mayors, and regents from her party to withdraw from President Prabowo Subianto’s retreat program, just hours after the arrest of her close aide, Hasto Kristiyanto, on graft charges.

Her directive came just a day after elected local leaders were scheduled to attend the brainstorming retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, alongside the president and other key figures.

Earlier in the day, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) formally detained PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto, charging him with bribing an election official and obstructing justice.

“All regional leaders and deputies are instructed to postpone their trips to the retreat in Magelang, scheduled from February 21-28, 2025. Those already en route must halt their journey and await further instructions,” read the circular signed by Megawati.

The directive also instructs PDI-P’s elected officials to remain on standby and keep their communication devices active.

A Shift Toward Opposition?

Megawati’s move could signal PDI-P’s long-anticipated shift to becoming the sole opposition party, particularly as Prabowo continues to secure backing from other major political parties.

PDI-P, which ruled Indonesia under Joko "Jokowi" Widodo’s administration, suffered a major electoral setback in 2024. Its presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, finished last in the three-way race, which Prabowo ultimately won.

Adding to the party’s challenges, PDI-P’s once-close relationship with Jokowi deteriorated after his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, ran as Prabowo’s vice president. PDI-P has accused Jokowi of manipulating the electoral system, pointing to the Constitutional Court’s last-minute decision to amend the minimum age requirement for presidential and vice-presidential candidates, a move that directly benefited Gibran.

Despite remaining the largest party in the House of Representatives, PDI-P’s representation has dropped from 21 percent to around 16 percent, further weakening its influence.

Hasto’s Arrest and Its Political Implications

Both Megawati and Prabowo had initially signaled willingness to cooperate, but tensions escalated after Hasto was named a corruption suspect in December 2024.

Hasto, who has served as PDI-P’s secretary-general for over a decade, is one of Megawati’s closest aides. His arrest has fueled accusations from PDI-P that the case is politically motivated, with the party claiming he was targeted for his criticisms of Jokowi’s role in the last election.

Hasto Kristiyanto, center, secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), is shown to the press after being arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

However, the KPK has denied political interference, saying they have strong evidence implicating Hasto in bribing a senior election official to secure a parliamentary seat for fellow PDI-P executive Harun Masiku.

A Scandal Years in the Making

The case has been under KPK investigation since 2020, but efforts to prosecute the suspects stalled when Harun fled and remains at large -- allegedly with Hasto’s assistance.

On December 20, 2024, the KPK formally determined that Hasto played a central role in the bribery scheme, and within days, he was officially named a corruption suspect. A South Jakarta judge recently rejected his legal challenge against the investigation.

The scandal dates back to the 2019 elections, when PDI-P sought to secure a vacant parliamentary seat left open by the death of an elected legislator. Indonesia’s election law states that the seat should go to the second-highest vote-getter from the same party in the electoral district. However, Harun, who ranked third, was allegedly pushed for the position through bribery.

The KPK claims Hasto actively helped Harun evade arrest, allegedly instructing him to destroy his cellphone and flee the country. Hasto is also accused of witness tampering, allegedly pressuring key witnesses to provide false testimony.

Who Is Harun Masiku?

Harun Masiku, a former PDI-P legislative candidate, became a symbol of Indonesia’s corruption challenges after disappearing in 2020, just as the KPK launched its investigation.

Initially a low-profile figure, Harun gained national notoriety for allegedly bribing General Election Commission (KPU) Commissioner Wahyu Setiawan to bypass electoral rules and secure the House seat.

Despite extensive efforts, law enforcement has failed to locate him, with speculation that he fled abroad. His prolonged absence has sparked public criticism of both the government and the KPK’s ability to arrest high-profile fugitives.

Meanwhile, Wahyu Setiawan, the disgraced election official, was convicted of corruption and sentenced to six years in prison in August 2020.

