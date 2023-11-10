Friday, November 10, 2023
MER-C Volunteers Safe After Israeli Bombing Near Indonesian Hospital

Jayanty Nada Shofa
November 10, 2023 | 1:22 pm
FILE - Palestinians crowded together as they wait for food distribution in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. A new U.N. report paints a stark picture of the devastating collapsing Palestinian economy after a month of war and Israel
Jakarta. All three Indonesian volunteers are safe following Thursday’s Israeli bombardment in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The three Indonesians --who are part of the volunteer organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C)-- were in the hospital’s basement during the bombarding.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry has been in touch with MER-C. We have received information that the 3 Indonesian volunteers at the Indonesian hospital are now reachable. They are okay. They were in the basement when the attack happened,” the ministry’s spokesman Lalu Muhamad Iqbal told reporters via text on Friday.

Lalu said rocket attacks were aimed at the Taliza’tar region which was in close proximity with the hospital. “This caused more damage to the Indonesian hospital. Once again, Indonesia condemns the barbaric attacks on civilians and civilian objects, particularly humanitarian facilities in Gaza,” the diplomat added.

The Middle East Monitor revealed Thursday that it had received reports of areas surrounding the Indonesian hospital in Gaza coming under intense Israeli bombardment.

The Israeli military recently accused the hospital of being used by Hamas militants to launch attacks. Israel claimed that the hospital sat atop a network of Hamas tunnels. Indonesia immediately denied Israel’s accusations.

“The Indonesian hospital in Gaza is a facility built by Indonesians fully for humanitarian purposes and to serve the medical needs of Palestinians in Gaza. The Palestinian authorities in Gaza today fully run the hospital, even though there are Indonesians volunteering from time to time,” Lalu said by text on Tuesday.

