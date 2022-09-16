Mexico, Indonesia More United Than Ever: Envoy

Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G Plate (left) and Mexican Ambassador to Indonesia Armando G. Alvarez (right) sing their respective national anthems at Mexico’s National Day event in Jakarta on Sep. 15, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. Mexico and Indonesia are more united than ever in face of global crises, and the two friendly countries are seeking to further strengthen their bilateral ties, according to a Mexican envoy.

From rampant climate change to food and energy crises, the world is facing crisis upon crisis. And not to mention the geopolitical tensions are rising in Eastern Europe and Northeast Asia.

“Mexico and Indonesia are more united than ever, working to find solutions to those problems through diplomacy and international cooperation,” Mexican Ambassador to Indonesia Armando G. Álvarez said on Thursday night at Mexico's National Day event in Jakarta.

The ambassador thanked Indonesia for supporting Mexico in becoming a non-permanent member at the UN Security Council. Likewise, Mexico has given its full support for Indonesia’s G20 presidency.

Álvarez said the solid bilateral relations dated back to Indonesia's independence, and these ties had greatly expanded over the decades.

Mexico and Indonesia have developed a comprehensive cooperation framework which includes regular bilateral political consultations.

The framework also encompasses culture and education, science and technology, as well as energy and environment-related partnerships, to name a few.

"We are negotiating other instruments of cooperation on fishing and agriculture, sports, agricultural research, and animal health," the envoy added.

Today marks the 212th anniversary of Mexico's independence.

Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate said, "Indonesia deeply respects the significance of this day in commemorating the Grito de Dolores ['Cry of Dolores'] by Miguel Hidalgo that inspired Mexico to achieve independence. Much like Mexico, Indonesia's independence movement was instigated by the call of founding father Soekarno."

“Let us continue realizing the visions of our founding fathers to achieve prosperity for our people and ensure that no one is left behind amidst the rising digital divide across the globe,” the minister said.

On Sep. 16, 1810, in the city of Dolores, Roman Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo rang his church bell and called for independence from Spain. This historic moment became known as the Grito de Dolores.

On the night of Sep. 15, the Mexican president would reenact Hidalgo's cry from the balcony of the National Palace in Mexico city. He would also ring the same bell that the priest used.