Military Arrests Suspect in Deadly Shooting at Tangerang-Merak Toll Road

Tangerang. A shooting at the kilometer 45 rest area along the Tangerang-Merak toll road in Banten on Thursday resulted in the death of Ilyas Abdul Rahman, 48, a resident of Aceh Province. Another victim, Ramli Abu Bakar, 60, also from Aceh, was critically injured. The shooting is suspected to be linked to a car rental fraud scheme.

Ilyas and Ramli were reportedly shot at close range with a pistol, and Ilyas succumbed to his injuries from a shot to the chest and left arm. Ramli was struck in the back and left hand and underwent surgery at RSCM, Jakarta, where his condition remains critical.

The shooting occurred after Ilyas and Ramli, along with a colleague, attempted to retrieve a Honda Brio car that had been rented by the suspects and not returned. The suspects allegedly removed the GPS device from the vehicle to avoid being tracked. Ilyas, who owned "Makmur Jaya Rental" in Tangerang, and Ramli had tracked the car down to Cinangka, Banten, before spotting it at the toll road rest area.

Upon approaching the suspects' vehicles— a Honda Brio and a black Daihatsu Sigra— one of the attackers in the Sigra allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at Ilyas and Ramli. During the confrontation, the suspect purportedly identified himself as a member of the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU), according to Agam Nasruddin, Ilyas' son, who was present during the incident.

The Indonesian Military Police Commander Yusri Nuryanto confirmed on Friday that the suspected shooter has been arrested and is currently being held at the Naval Military Police Center. Further investigations are underway, with the police still searching for other suspects believed to be part of a group of four individuals involved in the car rental scam.

Samista, Commander of the TNI Naval Military Police, said the identities of the suspects will be revealed soon, though he did not specify whether there was one or more individuals involved. "Please wait a day or two for more information," Samista said.

Following the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in both vehicles, abandoning the Honda Brio on the toll road before continuing their escape, likely heading toward Jakarta. Local police are investigating the case, but no arrests have been made as of yet. The military police have confirmed that one suspect is in custody at the TNI Naval Military Police Center.

According to reports, Ilyas had previously sought police assistance in Cinangka after the suspects had pointed a weapon at him and his companions. However, the local police reportedly declined to provide assistance.

The investigation continues as authorities search for the remaining suspects, who are believed to be part of a car rental scam involving the stolen Honda Brio.

