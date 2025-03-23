Military Blames OPM-Affiliated Group for Attack on Teachers in Papua

Jayapura. The Indonesian Military on Sunday alleged that an armed group linked to the separatist Free Papua Movement (OPM) was responsible for the recent attack that killed a female teacher and injured six other people.

The OPM has been fighting for an independent Papua for decades and loosely comprises various groups operating separately in many districts.

The group that allegedly carried out the attack in Anggruk district, Yahukimo regency, on Friday was led by local separatist leader Elius Kogap, a military spokesman said.

"We have dispatched a joint team to Anggruk to conduct an investigation and hunt the perpetrators. We strongly suspect that the attackers belong to Elius Kogap’s group," said Lieutenant Colonel Chandra Kurniawan, spokesman for the Cenderawasih Regional Military Command overseeing the eastern Indonesian region.

Authorities sent two small planes on Sunday to evacuate the victims to the Yahukimo capital, Dekai, before they were flown to Jayapura, Chandra said.

"We evacuated teachers and medical workers from Anggruk. One died, three were seriously wounded, and three other victims sustained minor injuries. They are now being treated at a hospital in Jayapura," he said.

The deceased has been identified as Rosalina Sogen, a contract teacher hired from a neighboring district. The wounded include Tari More, Fantiana Kambu, Pinus Lepi, Paskalina Liman, Tinus Lepi, and Lenike Sabar.

The attackers had fled to the forest when the joint police and military team arrived at the scene for the evacuation, the spokesman said.

A day earlier, Yahukimo Police Chief Adjunct Chief Commissioner Heru Hidayanto said the area where the attack took place has no police or military outpost, leaving it vulnerable to such incidents.

According to Heru, the assailants stormed a residence used by contract teachers and set the building on fire.

The teachers had been recruited from surrounding districts, including Prongkoli, Helirik Walma, Panggema, and Kosarek, to support education in remote areas of Yahukimo.

“These teachers were sent to help children in Yahukimo. It’s heartbreaking that they became victims of such senseless violence,” Heru said.

