Military Chief Mandates Officers Occupying Civilian Positions to Resign

BeritaSatu
March 11, 2025 | 7:00 am
SHARE
FILE - Agus Subiyanto walks inside the State Palace in Jakarta just before his inauguration as the Amry Chief of Staff, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Antara Photo)
FILE - Agus Subiyanto walks inside the State Palace in Jakarta just before his inauguration as the Amry Chief of Staff, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Indonesian Armed Forces Commander General Agus Subiyanto reiterated on Monday that active military officers occupying civilian positions must resign or take early retirement from the military.

His remarks came only days after he approved the promotion of Major Teddy Indra Wijaya, a close aide of President Prabowo Subianto, to the lieutenant colonel rank. Teddy currently serves as Prabowo’s cabinet secretary.

"Active military officers serving in government ministries or other [civilian] institutions must resign or take early retirement from the military," Agus said in Jakarta.

Such a requirement is clearly mentioned in the 2004 law on the Indonesian military which supports civilian supremacy over a military rule.

Advertisement

Refusal to resign could bring consequences such as disciplinary sanctions and dishonorable discharge.

Major General Novi Helmy Prasetya is the second active military officer in the Prabowo administration to serve in a civilian position. Novi was recently appointed the head of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog).

Tags:
#Military #Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Military Chief Mandates Officers Occupying Civilian Positions to Resign
News 18 minutes ago

Military Chief Mandates Officers Occupying Civilian Positions to Resign

 Such a requirement is clearly mentioned in the 2004 law on the Indonesian military which supports civilian supremacy over a military rule.
Doctors Declare Pope Francis No Longer in Imminent Danger Due to Pneumonia But Remains Hospitalized
News 42 minutes ago

Doctors Declare Pope Francis No Longer in Imminent Danger Due to Pneumonia But Remains Hospitalized

 On Thursday, the Vatican will mark the 12th anniversary of Francis’ election, the first with the pope out of sight but still in charge.
Ridwan Kamil Pledges Support for KPK Investigation Following House Search
News 51 minutes ago

Ridwan Kamil Pledges Support for KPK Investigation Following House Search

 Ridwan declined to provide further details regarding the probe or why his residence was searched.
Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Tour: Singapore Gets Four Shows, Jakarta Left Out Again
Lifestyle 8 hours ago

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Tour: Singapore Gets Four Shows, Jakarta Left Out Again

 Lady Gaga announces a four-day concert in Singapore this May, leaving Indonesian fans disappointed as Jakarta is left out of her tour.
AI Risks: Indonesian Panel Warns of Data Theft, Copyright Violations
Tech 9 hours ago

AI Risks: Indonesian Panel Warns of Data Theft, Copyright Violations

 Indonesian experts warn of AI risks, citing bias, copyright issues, and data exploitation as big tech firms dominate AI development.
News Index

Most Popular

Singapore-Backed Indonesia Airlines Seeks Market Entry
1
Singapore-Backed Indonesia Airlines Seeks Market Entry
2
Jordi Cruyff Arrives in Indonesia to Begin Role as National Team Technical Advisor
3
Tate Brothers, Who Face Trafficking Charges, Sit Cageside for UFC 
4
BBN Airlines Exits Indonesia’s Passenger Market, Shifts to Leasing Model
5
Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Tour: Singapore Gets Four Shows, Jakarta Left Out Again
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED