Military Chief Mandates Officers Occupying Civilian Positions to Resign

Jakarta. Indonesian Armed Forces Commander General Agus Subiyanto reiterated on Monday that active military officers occupying civilian positions must resign or take early retirement from the military.

His remarks came only days after he approved the promotion of Major Teddy Indra Wijaya, a close aide of President Prabowo Subianto, to the lieutenant colonel rank. Teddy currently serves as Prabowo’s cabinet secretary.

"Active military officers serving in government ministries or other [civilian] institutions must resign or take early retirement from the military," Agus said in Jakarta.

Such a requirement is clearly mentioned in the 2004 law on the Indonesian military which supports civilian supremacy over a military rule.

Refusal to resign could bring consequences such as disciplinary sanctions and dishonorable discharge.

Major General Novi Helmy Prasetya is the second active military officer in the Prabowo administration to serve in a civilian position. Novi was recently appointed the head of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog).

