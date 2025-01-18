Military Court Sentences Navy Sailor to Life for Murdering Young Reporter

Banjarbaru, S. Kalimantan. A navy sailor has been sentenced to life in prison and dishonorably discharged for the premeditated murder of 23-year-old female journalist Juwita in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan.

The military court verdict was handed down to Seaman First Class Jumran, 23, by the Banjarmasin Military Court I-06 on Monday. The panel of judges, led by Lt. Col. Arie Fitriansyah, found Jumran guilty of planning and executing the murder of the young reporter.

“The defendant, Seaman First Class Jumran, is legally and convincingly proven to have committed premeditated murder. Therefore, he is sentenced to life imprisonment,” Arie said while reading the ruling at the court’s Antasari courtroom.

Jumran, who was in a relationship with Juwita, murdered her after feeling pressured by her family to marry her. According to court findings, the motive behind the killing stemmed from Jumran’s rejection of, and emotional distress over, the family's demands for an immediate marriage.

In addition to the main sentence, the court imposed a supplementary penalty, discharging Jumran from the Indonesian Navy effective immediately upon the verdict gaining legal force.

The judges also ordered that Juwita’s personal belongings be returned to her family and witnesses, while certain evidence used in the case is to be confiscated and destroyed by the state. Jumran was ordered to remain in custody, and all case-related documents will be attached to the court’s file. Court costs will be borne by the state.

Jumran has seven days from Tuesday, June 17, to decide whether to accept the ruling, file an appeal, or consider his legal options. He told the court he would “think it over” after consulting with his defense lawyer.

Meanwhile, Military Prosecutor Lt. Col. Sunandi said the prosecution accepted the ruling in full, as the court’s sentence aligned with their demand for life imprisonment.

The murder took place on March 22, along Trans-Gunung Kupang Road in Cempaka district, Banjarbaru. Juwita’s body was found lying on the roadside beside her motorbike around 3:00 p.m. local time, initially believed to be the result of a single-vehicle accident.

However, suspicious bruises around the neck raised doubts, and the victim’s missing cellphone prompted further investigation. Juwita, who was a certified junior journalist for a local online news outlet, was later determined to have been strangled and assaulted.

