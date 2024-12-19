Minister Budi Arie Questioned by Police in Online Gambling Probe

Mita Amalia Hapsari
December 19, 2024 | 10:36 pm
Cooperative Minister Budi Arie Setiadi leaves the interrogation room at the Jakarta Police headquarters, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Cooperative Minister Budi Arie Setiadi leaves the interrogation room at the Jakarta Police headquarters, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Cooperative Minister Budi Arie Setiadi was interrogated by the Jakarta Police on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged online gambling scandal within the Communication and Digitalization Ministry, which he previously led.

The questioning also aimed to gather information regarding alleged corruption involving officials in the ministry, according to police sources.

At least 10 ministry officials have been arrested for allegedly facilitating online gambling websites in exchange for bribes, despite the government’s strict ban on such activities.

Chief Commissioner Ade Safri Simanjuntak said two teams of investigators were involved in questioning Budi to shed light on both the online gambling operations and corruption allegations.

Ade confirmed that Budi was questioned as a witness in the investigation.

After the interrogation, Budi urged the public not to spread false information implicating him in the scandals.

“I provided testimony as a witness, so I urge people to stop the smear campaign against me. Those who slander me will face consequences,” Budi said at the Jakarta Police headquarters.

He also dismissed rumors that his residence had been searched by police, labeling such claims as baseless slander.

“As a law-abiding citizen, it’s my duty to assist the police in dismantling the online gambling syndicate at the Communication and Digitalization Ministry. Eradicating gambling requires consistency and strong resolve to protect our people,” he added.

Budi declined to elaborate on the specifics of his testimony, directing reporters to seek details from the police investigators instead.

Budi rose to prominence in Indonesian politics as the leader of Projo, the largest group of supporters for Joko “Jokowi” Widodo during his presidential campaigns. As Jokowi’s presidency neared its final year, Budi, reportedly with Jokowi’s blessing, led Projo in shifting its support to Prabowo Subianto, who ultimately won the presidency.

Budi was appointed communication minister during Jokowi’s final year in office and later became cooperative minister following Prabowo’s inauguration as president in October.

