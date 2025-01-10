Minister Iftitah: Transmigration Now About Growth, Not Just Relocation

Jakarta. Transmigration Minister Muhammad Iftitah Sulaiman Suryanegara on Monday pitched the Prabowo Subianto administration’s revamped transmigration agenda during a visit to the B-Universe media group office at Tokyo Hub in Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2, Tangerang.

The visit was part of the government’s outreach efforts to raise awareness about the “Transmigration Transformation” initiative, which aims to turn the decades-old program into a modern driver of economic growth and regional development.

“Transmigration is no longer just about relocating people,” Iftitah told B-Universe executives. “We’re now focusing on building integrated economic zones that benefit both local communities and the transmigrants themselves.”

The minister was received by B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita and members of the company’s board, who pledged media support for publicizing the initiative and building positive narratives around the new transmigration model.

Transmigration Minister Iftitah Sulaiman Suryanegara poses for a photo with B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita and the B-Universe board of directors at the B-Universe office in Tokyo Hub, Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2, Tangerang, Banten, on Monday (May 19, 2025). (Beritasatu.com/Hanif Musyaffa)

Five Transmigration Transformation Programs

Iftitah explained that the government is currently implementing five key programs under its transmigration transformation initiative:

Transmigrasi Tuntas (Complete Transmigration)

This program aims to provide legal certainty over land ownership through accelerated certification. Currently, around 129,000 land plots remain uncertified. By 2025, the government targets the certification of 13,000 to 30,000 plots.



To expedite the process, the Ministry of Transmigration has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Agrarian Affairs Ministry and Spatial Planning/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) and the Home Affairs Ministry.

Local Transmigration

This program is designed to empower local communities by ensuring they also benefit from the development of transmigration areas.

Patriot Transmigration

Focused on strengthening human capital, this program deploys university research teams and offers scholarships to youth to engage directly in transmigration areas.



Participants are encouraged to form community-based corporations, shifting land ownership from individuals to communal shareholding systems that generate dividends and create jobs.

Transmigrasi Karya Nusantara (Archipelago Job Creation Transmigration)

Aimed at job creation, this program focuses on developing economically promising areas to attract workers organically, prioritizing job opportunities before relocating people.

Transmigrasi Gotong Royong (Collaborative Transmigration)

This program promotes cross-sector collaboration among central and regional governments, businesses, and communities to revitalize the country’s 153 existing transmigration zones.

Progress in Transmigration Transformation

After six months under the Prabowo-Gibran administration, Iftitah reported that the initiative has begun to yield tangible results.

“For Complete Transmigration, I’ve received reports that 2,900 land certificates are ready for distribution. Meanwhile, the Archipelago Work Transmigration program has attracted interest from over 8,000 prospective transmigrants,” he said.

He also noted strong enthusiasm from regions such as Batam, Papua, East Nusa Tenggara, West Sulawesi, and Aceh --all of which have submitted requests to join the program.

In light of the growing momentum, the Ministry of Transmigration is currently drafting new regulations to reinforce the legal framework of the initiative, replacing outdated rules previously governed by subordinate regulations from the Ministry of Villages and Development of Disadvantaged Regions.

“We are in the process of refining the regulatory framework to ensure these programs are supported by a strong and independent legal foundation,” Iftitah said.

