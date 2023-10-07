Saturday, October 7, 2023
Minister Luhut Put on Bed Rest

The Jakarta Globe
October 6, 2023 | 11:05 pm
Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan celebrates his 76th birthday in Jakarta, Sept. 28, 2023. (Antara Photo)
Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan celebrates his 76th birthday in Jakarta, Sept. 28, 2023. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has been advised to take a period of bed rest after falling ill, an aide said on Friday.

"Mr. Luhut is currently recuperating in Jakarta. The doctor has recommended bed rest to ensure his swift recovery," Jodi Mahardi, a spokesperson for the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment, said in a statement.

We appreciate all the concerns and prayers," he added.

This news follows Luhut's celebration of his 76th birthday just a week ago, as well as the launch of his biography book titled "Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan Menurut Kita-Kita" (Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan According to Us).

Luhut has gained recognition as the most multifaceted minister in the cabinet. 

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has entrusted him with leadership roles in various areas, including the Covid-19 task force, the air pollution mitigation task force, the committee for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project, the national water resource council, the national team for the preservation of 15 major lakes, and the national team for the promotion of locally-made goods and services, among others.

