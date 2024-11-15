Minister Muhaimin Declares Online Gambling a Social Disaster, Rehab Costs to Be Covered by BPJS

Jakarta, Chief Human Development and Cultural Affairs Minister Muhaimin Iskandar, commonly known as Cak Imin, labeled online gambling a social disaster during his visit to patients undergoing rehabilitation for gambling addiction at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM) on Friday.

“Online gambling has reached the level of a social disaster. It not only destroys individuals but also erodes the fabric of our society,” Muhaimin said.

He called for collective action to eliminate illegal gambling and aid victims in rebuilding their lives. More than 100 patients were treated at RSCM in 2024 for mental health issues linked to online gambling addiction. Nationwide, over 8.8 million people are estimated to be involved in online gambling, either as victims or participants in illegal operations.

Around 80 percent of online gambling victims hospitalized at RSCM come from middle to lower-income groups. Many face severe physical and mental conditions, according to Muhaimin.

The Online Gambling Task Force recently reported that Indonesia has 4 million online gamblers, with 40 aged 31–50. Alarmingly, 80,000 of them are under 10 years old, while 440,000 are aged 11–20.

The majority of gamblers come from lower economic backgrounds, often spending as little as Rp 10,000 (less than $1) per session, with transactions reaching Rp 100,000 in some cases.

Suspicious financial transactions tied to online gambling have surged dramatically. The Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) recorded Rp 2.01 trillion in 2017, soaring to Rp 327 trillion in 2023, with Rp 280 trillion reported in the first three quarters of 2024.

Government Support and Rehabilitation

Muhaimin emphasized the urgency of government intervention to rehabilitate affected individuals. “The state must take concrete action to provide rehabilitation and support for victims,” he said.

The government plans to cover rehabilitation costs for gambling addicts through the National Health Insurance (JKN) program managed by BPJS Kesehatan. Additional support will include social assistance from the Social Affairs Ministry.

Cak Imin also pledged skill training programs for recovered individuals to help them reintegrate into the workforce. “The root causes are poverty and unemployment, combined with psychological issues like addiction,” he said.



Muhaimin urged all ministries to work together to combat online gambling. “This is not just an individual issue but a serious threat that has become a national social disaster,” he said.

RSCM's Psychiatry Department recorded a threefold increase in inpatient gambling addiction cases, with 46 patients in 2024 compared to 2023. Outpatient cases doubled to 126.

Head of the Psychiatry Department, Kristiana Siste Kurniasanti, explained that repeat relapses often necessitate inpatient care. “If someone relapses more than three times, inpatient rehabilitation becomes necessary,” she said.

RSCM uses a comprehensive treatment approach, including medication to suppress gambling urges. All treatment costs are covered by state insurer BPJS Kesehatan.

