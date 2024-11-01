Minister Nusron Vows to Combat Land Scammers

Mita Amalia Hapsari
November 1, 2024 | 10:27 am
President Prabowo Subianto officially opens the Red and White Cabinet Retreat at the Indonesian Military Academy in Magelang, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Communication Office)
President Prabowo Subianto officially opens the Red and White Cabinet Retreat at the Indonesian Military Academy in Magelang, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Communication Office)

Jakarta. Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid vowed to combat land scammers in collaboration with the Attorney General's Office and the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK). 

Scammers sold lands that didn't belong to them using falsified documents. Nusron said those syndicates "work like the mafia".

"I urge law enforcement to impose layered charges, not just general crimes or corruption offenses," Nusron said in Jakarta on Thursday. "There will soon be a coordination meeting in November focused on combating the 'land mafia'. We are working together with the Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) and regional police chiefs across Indonesia," Nusron added.

Another issue facing land management in Indonesia is the increasing cases of overlapping land ownership.

"In Indonesia, the potential for land overlap is indeed remarkable. After my investigation, there are around 6.4 million hectares affected due to past issues. There are about 13.8 million land certificates without maps. This creates a real risk of overlap," Nusron said.

