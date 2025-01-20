Minister Satryo Denies Allegations of Abuse Amid Employee Protests at the Higher Education Ministry

January 20, 2025
Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro speaking to reporters at the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Aep Sopandi)
Jakarta. Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro, addressed recent protests by employees at his ministry following a large-scale staff reshuffle.

The protests, held in the lobby of the ministry’s office building in Central Jakarta on Monday, were sparked by dissatisfaction over the minister’s handling of employee rotations and allegations of authoritarian practices, including alleged verbal abuse and dismissals without due process.

Speaking after attending an event at his alma mater, the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), Minister Satryo explained that the protests stemmed from a widespread reshuffling of ministry personnel, which he described as necessary for improving efficiency and aligning with the government's goal of reducing administrative costs.

"We are making significant changes, as the ministry is now divided into three parts," he said on Monday. "The restructuring is in line with the president’s call to be more efficient with the budget."

President Prabowo Subianto has divided the Education and Cultural Affairs Ministry into three separate entities: the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry, the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry, and the Cultural Affairs Ministry.

Despite claims from protestors about mistreatment, including allegations of physical abuse and arbitrary firings, Satryo strongly denied any such accusations. "There was no violence or slap involved," he clarified. "The claims are completely false. We are simply streamlining the ministry to eliminate wasteful spending."

The protest, which featured employees holding banners that read, "We are state employees, not family servants," was fueled by concerns over the abrupt dismissal of several employees, including Neni Herlina, a staff member who was fired after a minor incident involving office furniture. Neni claimed she was humiliated by her verbal dismissal on Jan. 17, which she believed stemmed from a minor issue of her involvement in moving a desk at the minister’s request. The protestors demanded greater transparency in staffing decisions and a more respectful approach from the ministry’s leadership.

Further anger was provoked by an online voice recording that surfaced, capturing Minister Satryo angrily reprimanding a staff member for failing to provide water at his official residence. The staff member, who had been attending to his sick wife, admitted the mistake, but the minister’s reaction was deemed excessively harsh by those who heard the recording.

Minister Satryo rejected claims of improper conduct. "We are focusing on cleaning up and ensuring that the ministry operates more efficiently," he said. "It is possible that some individuals are uncomfortable with these changes, but they are necessary for the country’s progress."

