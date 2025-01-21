Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro Reconciles with Dismissed Civil Servant After Protest

Jakarta. Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro has reconciled with his staff Neni Herlina, who was previously reported to have been dismissed. Satryo invited Neni to his home to address the issues following a protest from ministry employees on Monday.

Satryo clarified that the two main figures involved in the protest, Neni and another employee, Witno, were affected by the ministry’s ongoing restructuring. He explained that the restructuring is part of efforts to align the ministry’s personnel, following its separation from the Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Ministry in 2024.

"I invited both protest leaders to discuss the restructuring," Satryo said on Monday evening, as quoted by Antara. "The ministry is undergoing changes, and new positions must be filled while existing ones will be reviewed to ensure roles and duties align with available staff."

He added that the process of establishing a new bureaucratic structure involved reassessing many staff positions and reassigning employees where necessary. "We communicated this to the protest leaders and assured them that we are focused on fulfilling the President’s goals for the ministry," Satryo explained.

Satryo said the ministry’s personnel decisions prioritize the suitability and competence of individuals to ensure the efficient functioning of the organization. The minister also expressed his commitment to continuing the work of the ministry without disruption.

The protests on Monday morning were sparked by dissatisfaction with the minister’s actions, which some employees viewed as arrogant, particularly the alleged unilateral dismissal of Neni Herlina. Employees accused Satryo of mistreating subordinates.

Suwitno, Chairman of the Higher Education Ministry Employees Association, addressed the protests, claiming there was a misunderstanding surrounding Neni’s dismissal. He denied accusations that Neni received improper benefits and criticized the treatment of other employees.

The protests were sparked by staff dissatisfaction with a series of abrupt staff rotations and allegations of verbal abuse by Satryo. Despite these controversies, the minister defended the restructuring, calling it necessary to improve efficiency and reduce administrative costs, in line with President Prabowo Subianto’s directives.

