Minister Shuts Down Tangerang Steel Plant Over Toxic Smoke Emissions

Wawan Kurniawan
May 23, 2025 | 7:14 pm
Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, right, speaks to a company executive during an inspection at a steel blast furnace facility in Tangerang Regency, Banten, Friday, May 23, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Wawan Kurniawan)
Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, right, speaks to a company executive during an inspection at a steel blast furnace facility in Tangerang Regency, Banten, Friday, May 23, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Wawan Kurniawan)

Tangerang. Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq ordered the immediate shutdown of a steel blast furnace facility in Tangerang Regency, Banten, on Friday after witnessing thick black smoke billowing into nearby residential areas during a surprise inspection.

The facility, operated by Power Steel Mandiri in the Cikupa Industrial Complex, was found to be emitting hazardous air pollutants without adequate environmental safeguards.

“This kind of smoke can kill. The melting process must be conducted in a sealed system that prevents toxic emissions from entering the open air,” Hanif told company executives during the site visit.

The minister demanded that the machines be turned off immediately and had his team cordon off the facility. Residents and motorists in the vicinity were exposed to dense black smoke, prompting alarm over air quality.

Hanif said smoke from industrial chimneys contains fine particles capable of penetrating the respiratory system and posing serious health risks.

“This is hazardous to human health. There was no dust collection system in place -- a basic requirement for any operation of this nature,” he said.

While the facility was temporarily shut down, the minister pledged to provide technical guidance to the company, including the installation of safe chimneys and advanced filtration systems in accordance with environmental regulations.

Second Ministerial Crackdown in Cikupa This Week
The incident marked the second regulatory crackdown in the Cikupa district this week.

On Thursday, Trade Minister Budi Santoso led an operation targeting a warehouse operated by Asiaalum Trading Indonesia, where authorities seized millions of illegally imported tools and hardware products from China valued at approximately Rp 18 billion ($1.1 million).

The confiscated goods -- including hand tools, electrical equipment, and steel-based products -- lacked the required documentation and failed to comply with Indonesian safety, health, and labeling standards.

“These products pose serious risks to consumers. Our enforcement efforts protect public safety and promote fair trade,” Budi said.

The goods violated several trade laws, including the Indonesian National Standard (SNI) requirements, official registration numbers, Indonesian-language labeling, and mandatory safety and environmental certifications.

