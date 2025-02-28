Minister Trenggono: Village Chief Must Pay $3 Million Fine for Illegal Sea Barriers

Yustinus Paat, Antara
February 28, 2025 | 6:55 pm
Kohod Village Chief Arsin bin Asip (center) speaks at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Arsin has been ordered to pay a Rp 48 billion ($3 million) fine for constructing illegal sea barriers off the northern coast of Banten Province. (ANTARA)
Kohod Village Chief Arsin bin Asip (center) speaks at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Arsin has been ordered to pay a Rp 48 billion ($3 million) fine for constructing illegal sea barriers off the northern coast of Banten Province. (ANTARA)

Jakarta. Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Wahyu Sakti Trenggono said Kohod Village Chief Arsin must pay a Rp 48 billion ($3 million) fine for constructing illegal sea barriers off the northern coast of Banten Province. The barriers, spanning over 30 kilometers, restricted fishing access and sparked concerns over unlawful territorial claims.

Authorities have named Arsin and a local government staff member, identified as T, as suspects in the case. They were arrested for allegedly forging documents that falsely granted land ownership rights over the maritime area.

“The perpetrators must be held accountable. The village chief has admitted responsibility in writing and is required to pay the fine within 30 days,” Minister Wahyu said on Friday.

The case has drawn national attention, with President Prabowo Subianto ordering the Navy last month to dismantle the barriers and conduct a thorough investigation.

House Commission IV member Daniel Johan urged the government to ensure the fine is enforced, emphasizing that no entity should be above the law.

“There must be no power greater than the state. The state cannot lose—especially not to those violating the law,” Daniel said at the Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Friday.

Between December 2023 and November 2024, the suspects allegedly forged documents to claim ownership of the maritime area under the names of local villagers. The National Land Agency (BPN) issued at least 260 fraudulent land certificates as a result.

Police have seized computers, printers, official village stamps, and other equipment used in the forgery. Investigators also found that the suspects had enlisted a licensed land surveyor, Raden Muhammad Lukman, to legitimize their claims.

