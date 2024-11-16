Ministry Seeks Stronger Domestic Violence Law as Cases Remain Alarmingly High

Antara
November 16, 2024 | 1:50 pm
Participants demand the government pass a long-delayed Elimination of Sexual Violence bill during International Women's Day commemoration near Arjuna Wijaya statue in Central Jakarta, on March 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Participants demand the government pass a long-delayed Elimination of Sexual Violence bill during International Women's Day commemoration near Arjuna Wijaya statue in Central Jakarta, on March 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. The Women Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA) Ministry plans to propose a revision to Law No. 23 of 2004 on the Elimination of Domestic Violence, citing its shortcomings in addressing persistently high domestic violence cases.

"The Domestic Violence Law needs to be strengthened. We will propose this revision to the House of Representatives (DPR), but it must first be included in the national legislative program," said Eni Widiyanti, the ministry’s Deputy Assistant for Women’s Rights Protection in Vulnerable Situations, during a press conference on Friday.

According to the ministry's Simfoni data system, out of 22,885 domestic violence cases in 2024, 19,840 victims were women. Approximately 74 percent of violence against women occurs within households. The majority of perpetrators are husbands (54 percent), followed by former partners (13 percent), as well as parents, teachers, and siblings.

Despite the law being in place for 20 years, domestic violence remains widespread. "Why does this persist despite having legal regulations in place?" Eni asked.

Eni highlighted several challenges in enforcing the law. Many reported cases are often resolved through restorative justice, with investigations halting if victims withdraw their complaints.

"Tragic outcomes have occurred where victims, despite previously reporting abuse, later died because their cases could not proceed after reports were withdrawn. This is because domestic violence is treated as a complaint-based offense," she explained.

The cycle of domestic violence often worsens, Eni said, escalating from physical assault to severe harm, including fatal incidents.

She also pointed to difficulties in applying the law to victims in unregistered (siri) marriages due to differing interpretations. "The law should protect everyone living under one roof, including women in unregistered marriages, domestic workers, drivers, and gardeners," Eni concluded.

#Crime #Social
