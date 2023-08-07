Monday, August 7, 2023
Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers

BeritaSatu
August 7, 2023 | 7:23 pm
A Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 contestant, right, and her attorneys visit the Jakarta Police headquarters to report alleged sexual abuse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Ilham Oktafian)
A Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 contestant, right, and her attorneys visit the Jakarta Police headquarters to report alleged sexual abuse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Ilham Oktafian)

Jakarta. A contestant of Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 visited the Jakarta Police headquarters on Monday to report the organizer of the beauty contest for alleged sexual abuse.

A lawyer for the accuser stated that there may be multiple victims of the abuse. Finalists were reportedly subjected to strip naked for a "body checking" and photo session, which included the presence of male onlookers.

"We consider what they did as an attack on the dignity of women, especially since the body checking involved onlookers of the opposite sex," Mellisa Anggraeni told reporters.

The police complaint is filed against the event organizer, Capella Swastika Karya.

Miss Universe Indonesia Director Poppy Capella responded to the reported sexual abuse on Instagram, neither confirming nor denying whether finalists were required to be photographed naked.

"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all those who have taken a moment to share their views, emotions, and perspectives with us," she wrote.

