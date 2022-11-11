Modi to Receive G20 Presidency from Jokowi after Bali Summit

Jakarta. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed attendance at the G20 Summit from November 15-16 on the resort island of Bali where he will symbolically receive the rotating presidency of the group whose combined GDP accounts for around 85 percent of the world’s total.

India’s G20 presidency will formally begin on December 1.

Advertisement

According to local media outlets on Friday, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts including Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on the sidelines of the summit.

“The Prime Minister will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali,” Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, the prime minister unveiled the G20 logo under India’s presidency and the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future".

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually unveils the G20 logo in New Delhi on November 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Indonesian Government Press Information Bureau)

The logo depicts a lotus as a symbol of India’s cultural heritage and the dominant colors of the country's national flag -- saffron, white and green.

It carries the slogan Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which means one earth, one family, one future.

By alphabetical order, India should have assumed the G20 presidency before Indonesia, whose presidency should also become a prelude to Italy’s.

India swapped places with Italy so that it could lead the group of the world’s largest economies in 2022 in coincidence with its 75th year of independence.

But then it again swapped the presidency with Indonesia during the 2020 summit “on the basis of consultations and mutual convenience”.

The Bali summit will welcome US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among others.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit. He has appointed Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to lead the Russian delegation to the G20.