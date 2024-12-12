Monkey Forest in Ubud Temporarily Closed Following Fatal Tree Collapse

Sopian Hadi
December 12, 2024 | 9:37 am
SHARE
Officers from Ubud Police, Gianyar's Disaster Mitigation Agency, and Monkey Forest staff secure the area where a fallen tree claimed the lives of two foreign tourists and injured three others. (Photo: Gianyar Police)
Officers from Ubud Police, Gianyar's Disaster Mitigation Agency, and Monkey Forest staff secure the area where a fallen tree claimed the lives of two foreign tourists and injured three others. (Photo: Gianyar Police)

Gianyar. The Monkey Forest in Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, has been temporarily closed following a fatal incident involving a collapsing banyan tree on Tuesday. Two foreign tourists - a French national and a South Korean - died in the incident, while three others were injured.

The tourist site was closed on Tuesday until further notice to ensure visitors' safety and address the impact of the incident.

Monkey Forest manager Anak Agung Bagus Bhaskara said that the management has provided insurance through a partnership with state insurer Jasa Raharja. The internal medical team is also continuing to accompany the victims who are still being treated.

The management is currently cleaning up the remains of the fallen tree. In addition, a Mecaru ceremony, a Balinese traditional ritual to cleanse negative energy after a disaster, will be held.

Advertisement

Gianyar Regency Secretary Dewa Alit Mudiarta expressed deep condolences to the victims and their families.

"This is an unpredictable disaster. We from the Gianyar Regency Government express our deepest condolences for this tragedy," he said.

Currently, the bodies of the two foreign citizens are being kept in Dharma Yadnya Hospital and Prof. Ngoerah Hospital, Denpasar. The three injured victims are undergoing intensive care, accompanied by the Monkey Forest medical team.

The management of the Monkey Forest is awaiting further evaluation regarding the operation of the site.

Tags:
#Disaster
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Lawmaker Calls for Stricter Entry Rules to Prevent Spread of Congo Mystery Disease
News 1 hours ago

Lawmaker Calls for Stricter Entry Rules to Prevent Spread of Congo Mystery Disease

 Arzeti Bilbina urges stricter entry rules for travelers from Africa, especially Congo, to prevent the spread of a deadly mystery illness
Indonesia vs Laos: Young Squad Seeks Second Win in 2024 AFF Cup
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia vs Laos: Young Squad Seeks Second Win in 2024 AFF Cup

 Indonesia will face Laos in their second 2024 AFF Cup group-stage match at Manahan Stadium, Solo, on Thursday.
MR DIY's Indonesian Unit to Debut on IDX with $270 Million IPO
Business 3 hours ago

MR DIY's Indonesian Unit to Debut on IDX with $270 Million IPO

 Malaysian home improvement retailer MR DIY is set to raise approximately Rp4.15 trillion through the IPO of its Indonesian unit.
Think Before You Post, Bali Immigration's Cyber Unit Is Watching
News 3 hours ago

Think Before You Post, Bali Immigration's Cyber Unit Is Watching

 The Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Badung Regency, Bali, has established an immigration cyber unit
Pupuk Indonesia Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers

 The government is set to launch a presidential regulation that aims to simplify the distribution of subsidized fertilizers soon.
News Index

Most Popular

Two Tourists Killed in Tree Collapse at Monkey Forest, Bali Warns of Extreme Weather
1
Two Tourists Killed in Tree Collapse at Monkey Forest, Bali Warns of Extreme Weather
2
Indonesia to Stop Importing Sugar Next Year
3
Bali Prepares for Year-End 'Traffic Nightmare'
4
Jakarta Raises 2025 Minimum Wage by 6.5 Pct to Rp 5.4 Million
5
Indonesia Awaits Apple's Formal Commitment for $1 Billion Investment
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED