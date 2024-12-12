Monkey Forest in Ubud Temporarily Closed Following Fatal Tree Collapse

Gianyar. The Monkey Forest in Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, has been temporarily closed following a fatal incident involving a collapsing banyan tree on Tuesday. Two foreign tourists - a French national and a South Korean - died in the incident, while three others were injured.

The tourist site was closed on Tuesday until further notice to ensure visitors' safety and address the impact of the incident.

Monkey Forest manager Anak Agung Bagus Bhaskara said that the management has provided insurance through a partnership with state insurer Jasa Raharja. The internal medical team is also continuing to accompany the victims who are still being treated.

The management is currently cleaning up the remains of the fallen tree. In addition, a Mecaru ceremony, a Balinese traditional ritual to cleanse negative energy after a disaster, will be held.

Gianyar Regency Secretary Dewa Alit Mudiarta expressed deep condolences to the victims and their families.

"This is an unpredictable disaster. We from the Gianyar Regency Government express our deepest condolences for this tragedy," he said.

Currently, the bodies of the two foreign citizens are being kept in Dharma Yadnya Hospital and Prof. Ngoerah Hospital, Denpasar. The three injured victims are undergoing intensive care, accompanied by the Monkey Forest medical team.

The management of the Monkey Forest is awaiting further evaluation regarding the operation of the site.

