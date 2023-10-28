Saturday, October 28, 2023
Monkeypox Cases in Jakarta Rise to 12, Vaccination Campaign Underway

Agnes Valentina Christa
October 25, 2023 | 3:45 pm
Port Health Authority officer walks near the monkeypox virus announcement in digital board in front of health quarantine room as he conducts a routine check during monkeypox preventive act in Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten on Wednesday (15/05) (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Port Health Authority officer walks near the monkeypox virus announcement in digital board in front of health quarantine room as he conducts a routine check during monkeypox preventive act in Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten on Wednesday (15/05) (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. The Jakarta Health Department has reported five new cases of monkeypox in DKI Jakarta, bringing the total number of cases to 12.

Head of Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Immunization Section at Jakarta's Health Department, Ngabila, revealed that out of the current 13 confirmed monkeypox cases in DKI Jakarta, one individual had recovered in August. The remaining 12 patients are currently being treated in hospitals or undergoing isolation to curb the spread of the disease.

In response to the rising number of monkeypox cases, the Jakarta Health Department has initiated a vaccination campaign targeting 500 vulnerable individuals. The campaign began on Monday and will continue for a week. Each person is given two doses with a four-week interval. Indonesia currently has 1,000 doses of the Monkeypox vaccine in stock.

Ngabila emphasized the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle and avoiding risky behaviors, including sexual promiscuity, as part of the disease prevention measures. Additionally, he advised people to avoid open wounds and broken skin contact.

Siti Nadia Tarmizi, the Head of the Communication and Public Service Bureau at the Ministry of Health, added that all the current positive cases are males aged between 25 and 35, and they do not appear to have any connections to each other.

Fatal cases are relatively rare, occurring in less than 1% of reported cases. Monkeypox symptoms is characterized by the appearance of lesions and red rashes, along with symptoms including fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, myalgia, rashes, and difficulty swallowing.

