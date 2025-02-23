Most PSSI Programs Funded by Private Sector: Erick Thohir

Jakarta. The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) receives the majority of its funding from the private sector, its chairman Erick Thohir said on Saturday.

Erick made the statement in response to questions regarding the government’s budget efficiency measures, which have affected numerous state agencies and organizations.

“At PSSI, we are actively expanding our funding sources from the private sector. Today, I just signed an agreement with VinFast to boost our revenue. Currently, 70 percent of PSSI programs are financed by private sector contributions,” Erick said. Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has recently announced an investment commitment in Indonesia.

PSSI’s revenue streams include supporter-driven sales, such as jerseys, merchandise, and ticket purchases, as well as broadcast rights and corporate sponsorships.

Advertisement

FIFA’s Financial Support for PSSI

In addition to private sector funding, FIFA has committed financial assistance to PSSI as part of its collaboration with the Indonesian government, Erick noted.

“FIFA wants to see a concrete commitment to football development in Indonesia. The organization has even opened a representative office here and hosted 12 events in the country. FIFA has spent $2 million on those events, in addition to providing $5.5 million through the FIFA Forward program,” he said.

Despite receiving some government funding, Erick underlined that PSSI does not rely on the state budget for its operations.

“When I took over as chairman, there was a burden-sharing agreement between PSSI and the government, under which each party was to contribute Rp 250 billion ($15.3 million). In the first year, the government provided Rp 120 billion, while PSSI fully met its Rp 250 billion commitment,” he explained.

For the current fiscal year, PSSI’s budget stands at Rp 650 billion ($39.9 million), of which the government’s share is only Rp 220 billion.

“This means we must continue to seek additional revenue sources to sustain our programs,” Erick said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: