Mother of Former Minister Mahfud Passes Away

Jakarta. Former Chief Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud MD announced on Friday the passing of his beloved mother, Siti Khadijah, who died at her home on Madura Island, East Java, earlier in the day. She was 94 years old.

Mahfud had frequently expressed his deep love and respect for his mother. Before running as the vice-presidential candidate alongside Ganjar Pranowo in last year’s election, Mahfud publicly sought her blessing.

When Prabowo Subianto and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, were declared winners in the election, Mahfud was notably absent from the announcement by the General Election Commission, citing concerns over his mother’s health. He also missed Prabowo’s presidential inauguration on October 20 for the same reason.

“Farewell, my mother. Your passing, just after dawn on Friday, deeply shocked your son. Of course, I’m in tears, but I kept reciting Yasin for you -- the Quranic verses you knew so well and always repeated,” Mahfud wrote on his Instagram account.

“Meet my father, Mahmudin, your husband, and tell him that you accomplished your noble tasks of caring for your children and grandchildren. Father will welcome you with a smile and the same patience he always showed during his life.”

Mahfud also reminisced about the sacrifices his mother made for him, recalling how she sold her jewelry to fund his education in another city. She consistently encouraged him to study diligently and to always remember his prayers.

Mahfud, a prominent figure in Indonesian politics and law, is widely respected for his contributions to governance and legal reform. Born in Madura, East Java, Mahfud has had a long and distinguished career as a legal scholar, constitutional law expert, and public official.

He previously served as Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court from 2008 to 2013, where he played a significant role in upholding democratic principles and judicial independence. In 2019, he was appointed Chief Security Minister by then-President Joko Widodo, further solidifying his position as a trusted public servant.

