MotoGP Riders Touch Down in Lombok for Mandalika Race

Lombok. The Mandalika Circuit on Lombok Island is gearing up for its second MotoGP race since its inauguration last year, with top riders landing at Zainuddin Abdul Majid Airport on Tuesday.

Honda's Marc Marquez, who will be making a move to Gresini for the next season, and his teammate Joan Mir were warmly welcomed with garlands and traditional scarves upon their arrival at the airport.

The star-studded entourage also included Yamaha's top talents, Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli, Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, Gresini riders Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio, as well as GASGAS Factory riders Augusto Fernandez and Pol Espargaro.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia and other Ducati riders are expected to land later in the day.

Marquez's presence at Mandalika is especially significant, as he had to miss the circuit's inaugural race last March due to a severe crash during the warm-up session.

Local hospitality industry associations report that hotel occupancy rates in districts closest to the circuit have reached an impressive 95 percent.

Ketut Wolini, the chairman of the Hotel and Restaurant Association in West Nusa Tenggara, revealed that the provincial capital, Mataram, provides 4,950 rooms, West Lombok offers 3,105 rooms, and Central Lombok has 4,224 rooms, with occupancy rates soaring to 95 percent.

However, in East and North Lombok, the booking rate remains at around 5 percent.

Ketut added that, in accordance with a governor's regulation, hotel operators are permitted to increase tariffs by up to three times the normal rate during the event.

