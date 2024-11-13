Mount Lewotobi Eruption Causes Flight Disruptions, Minor Impact on Bali Tourism

Badung. The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, has not significantly affected Bali’s tourism sector, Acting Bali Governor Sang Made Mahendra Jaya said on Wednesday.

While volcanic ash from the eruption led to several international flight cancellations, primarily from Australian airlines, Mahendra Jaya assured that tourism activities in Bali remain largely unaffected.

"There’s no problem. We trust The Almighty God, the divine force that governs this beautiful Bali island,” he said during an economic forum in Nusa Dua, Badung, Bali.

I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport General Manager Ahmad Syaugi Shahab confirmed that despite some flight cancellations, the airport is operating normally.

On Nov. 4 and between Nov. 8-11, 46 flights were canceled, including 30 departures and 16 arrivals. On Nov. 12, 12 domestic (7 departures and 5 arrivals) and 22 international flights (12 departures and 10 arrivals), particularly those from Australian airlines to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide, were affected.

Precautionary measures, such as black paper tests to monitor ash impact, indicate minimal risk at the airport.

Airport authorities have implemented emergency disaster management plans, with the operational control center actively monitoring the situation.

In addition, flights from five airports in East Nusa Tenggara—Kupang, Labuan Bajo, Tambolaka, Waingapu, and Ende—are still serving routes to and from Bali, ensuring open access despite the eruption.

While visiting the United States, President Prabowo Subianto has been closely monitoring the response to Mount Lewotobi’s eruption. Reports indicate over 13,000 residents have evacuated to safer areas to avoid the eruption’s effects.

