Mount Lewotobi Eruption Forces Thousands to Evacuate, Urgent Relief Efforts Underway

Jakarta. The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), since Nov. 4 has claimed nine lives and displaced 13,116 people.

Maria Goreti Koten, one of the evacuees, described how she and her family fled to a temporary shelter, along with other residents, to escape the dangers of the eruption.

At these evacuation posts, relief efforts led by government and non-government agencies are underway across six designated locations.

However, Yustinus Aran, another evacuee, voiced concerns about the urgent needs of vulnerable groups, including women, the elderly, and children. He urged the government to prioritize essential supplies for evacuees as needs grow increasingly critical.

Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait visited an evacuation site in Kobasoma Village, East Flores, on Wednesday and urged residents to relocate to safer areas. Proposed sites include 50-hectare areas in Wulanggitang District, 20 kilometers north of Mount Lewotobi, and Kramak in Titihena District, 30 kilometers northeast of the volcano.

Mount Lewotobi's volcanic activity has intensified since Nov. 4, with increased rumbling and emissions on Nov. 12. Thick, grayish-white smoke rose 1,000–2,000 meters above the summit, and lava flows reached up to 3,800 meters northwest of the crater. With Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki at alert level IV (danger), the risk of further hazards remains high.

