Mount Lewotobi Eruption Grounds Dozens of Flights Across Lombok and Bali, Thousands Stranded

Lombok. The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara caused widespread flight cancellations and delays in Lombok and Bali international airports.

On Wednesday, all flights were grounded at Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport (BIZAM) in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. Airport spokesperson Arif Hariyanto reported that 30 flights were canceled due to volcanic ash drifting southwest, posing risks to aircraft engines and visibility. Affected passengers were advised to seek refunds or reschedule, with airport staff on hand to manage disruptions.

"Currently, Lombok International Airport handles an average of 6,500 passengers daily. With the cancellation of 30 flights, thousands of passengers have been directly affected, including those on international routes to and from Kuala Lumpur and Singapore," said Arif.



"All departures and arrivals have been canceled so far, and some airlines, such as Garuda Indonesia and Citilink, are still monitoring the situation to decide whether to resume flights or extend the delays," he added.

Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali has also faced cancellations since early November. From Nov. 4 to Nov. 12, 46 flights were canceled, primarily affecting routes to and from Australia. Jetstar and Virgin Australia halted flights over safety concerns related to ash; Jetstar suspended its Bali flights until Thursday, while Virgin Australia canceled 10 flights on Wednesday and Qantas delayed three.

Other international carriers were similarly affected. Air New Zealand canceled flights between Bali and Auckland, and Korean Air redirected two flights headed to Bali on Tuesday due to safety risks from volcanic ash.

The cancellations have stranded thousands of passengers across Indonesia and Australia, with some airlines offering refunds for those opting to avoid further delays or rebookings.

Dita, a passenger from Lombok scheduled to fly to Jakarta, expressed her confusion over the situation. “Initially, it was only delayed until 2:00 p.m., but I was just informed that the flight had been canceled. I’m still waiting for confirmation on whether I’ll get a refund or be able to reschedule,” she said, adding that the uncertainty had disrupted her plans in Jakarta.

The ongoing eruption, which began on Nov. 4, has forced over 13,000 residents near Mount Lewotobi to evacuate. The 1,584-meter volcano continues to emit massive ash columns, some reaching 9 kilometers (5.5 miles) high, with authorities closely monitoring the evolving situation.

Airport officials, in coordination with the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), are continually assessing conditions. For now, they advise passengers to stay informed by checking directly with airlines for updates on their travel plans.

