Mount Lewotobi Erupts, 26 Schools Affected as Alert Level Hits Danger

Jakarta. The eruption of Mount Lewotobi in East Flores Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), on Thursday night prompted authorities to raise the volcano's alert level from III (alert) to IV (danger) due to increased volcanic activity over the past two days.

Loud explosions from the eruption were heard as far as Maumere and Larantuka, while several volcano monitoring stations in Flores recorded significant seismic activity. Earthquake data from Thursday night to Friday morning showed a rise in intensity.

The eruption also impacted the education sector, with 26 schools affected by the disaster. To ensure continuity in teaching and learning, the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry is working with local authorities to establish emergency classrooms and distribute thousands of books.

Deputy Minister Fajar Riza Ul Haq reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining educational services in the affected areas.

"We have identified 26 schools in disaster-prone areas, and their revitalization and rehabilitation are our priorities," Fajar said.

The central government, in collaboration with the NTT Education Office, is implementing measures to sustain learning in emergency classrooms. "To facilitate continued education, we are simplifying learning achievement indicators," he explained.

Fajar stressed that core learning materials must still be covered, even in emergency conditions. To prevent learning loss, the ministry has sent thousands of textbooks and reading materials to affected schools.

"As for the availability of teachers, thankfully, the needs are being met by educators in the area. We hope that students can continue their studies despite the current challenges," he concluded.

