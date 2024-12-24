Mount Lewotobi Spews Ash for Kilometers, East Flores Residents Evacuated

Lombok. The number of displaced residents from the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, is expected to rise as the volcano continues to spew ash and debris. Authorities have raised the alert level to the highest status, Level IV, and expanded the danger zone to 8 kilometers from the crater.

National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesperson, Abdul Muhari, confirmed that the evacuation process remains under control, with basic needs of evacuees being met.

Residents of Nurabelen Village have been relocated to safer areas, including Konga and Nileknoheng villages, approximately 12 kilometers from the crater. BNPB had previously recorded 4,838 evacuees since the volcano's initial explosive eruption in November 2024. They remain in temporary shelters equipped with electricity and clean water.

The latest eruption occurred on Tuesday, June 17, at 5:35 p.m. local time, sending a towering ash column 10,000 meters (32,800 feet) into the sky. The eruption dispersed ash, sand, and gravel to nearby villages such as Boru, Hewa, and Watobuku, well beyond the designated exclusion zone.

East Flores’ main thoroughfare to neighboring Sikka was also impacted by volcanic debris, but emergency crews have cleared the roads and restored traffic. The Volcano Observation Post in Pululera was affected by the ashfall, and personnel have since relocated to a nearby church.

The Geology Agency reported an abnormal spike in volcanic activity ahead of the eruption, with 50 events recorded in just two hours, a sharp increase from the usual 8–10 per day. The ash plume formed a massive mushroom cloud visible from cities up to 150 kilometers away.

No casualties have been reported from the latest eruption. However, authorities have urged residents to remain alert, particularly to the risk of cold lava flows during heavy rains.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, a 1,584-meter (5,197-foot) peak, is part of a twin volcano system with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan. The volcano also erupted in March, and a previous eruption in November 2024 claimed nine lives and injured dozens.

BNPB and the Geological Agency are continuing to monitor tremors and magma movement and have pledged to provide timely updates and maintain coordination with local authorities throughout the emergency.

