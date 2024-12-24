Mount Lewotobi Spews Ash for Kilometers, East Flores Residents Evacuated

Antara, AP
June 18, 2025 | 2:21 pm
SHARE
People watch as Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spews volcanic materials into the air during an eruption, in Maumere, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo)
People watch as Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spews volcanic materials into the air during an eruption, in Maumere, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo)

Lombok. The number of displaced residents from the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, is expected to rise as the volcano continues to spew ash and debris. Authorities have raised the alert level to the highest status, Level IV, and expanded the danger zone to 8 kilometers from the crater.

National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesperson, Abdul Muhari, confirmed that the evacuation process remains under control, with basic needs of evacuees being met.

Residents of Nurabelen Village have been relocated to safer areas, including Konga and Nileknoheng villages, approximately 12 kilometers from the crater. BNPB had previously recorded 4,838 evacuees since the volcano's initial explosive eruption in November 2024. They remain in temporary shelters equipped with electricity and clean water.

The latest eruption occurred on Tuesday, June 17, at 5:35 p.m. local time, sending a towering ash column 10,000 meters (32,800 feet) into the sky. The eruption dispersed ash, sand, and gravel to nearby villages such as Boru, Hewa, and Watobuku, well beyond the designated exclusion zone.

Advertisement
Read More:
Lewotobi Volcano Eruption Disrupts Air Travel to Bali

East Flores’ main thoroughfare to neighboring Sikka was also impacted by volcanic debris, but emergency crews have cleared the roads and restored traffic. The Volcano Observation Post in Pululera was affected by the ashfall, and personnel have since relocated to a nearby church.

The Geology Agency reported an abnormal spike in volcanic activity ahead of the eruption, with 50 events recorded in just two hours, a sharp increase from the usual 8–10 per day. The ash plume formed a massive mushroom cloud visible from cities up to 150 kilometers away.

No casualties have been reported from the latest eruption. However, authorities have urged residents to remain alert, particularly to the risk of cold lava flows during heavy rains.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, a 1,584-meter (5,197-foot) peak, is part of a twin volcano system with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan. The volcano also erupted in March, and a previous eruption in November 2024 claimed nine lives and injured dozens.

BNPB and the Geological Agency are continuing to monitor tremors and magma movement and have pledged to provide timely updates and maintain coordination with local authorities throughout the emergency.

Tags:
#Disaster
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Mount Lewotobi Spews Ash for Kilometers, East Flores Residents Evacuated
News 3 hours ago

Mount Lewotobi Spews Ash for Kilometers, East Flores Residents Evacuated

 Mount Lewotobi erupts in East Flores, sending ash 10,000 meters high. Alert raised to max level, over 4,800 people evacuated.
Lewotobi Volcano Eruption Disrupts Air Travel to Bali
News 6 hours ago

Lewotobi Volcano Eruption Disrupts Air Travel to Bali

 The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, has impacted flights to and from Bali Island.
Lombok Airport Flights Disrupted by Mount Lewotobi Eruption
News Mar 21, 2025 | 5:09 pm

Lombok Airport Flights Disrupted by Mount Lewotobi Eruption

 Flights at Lombok Airport face delays due to Mount Lewotobi's eruption, with Scoot and AirAsia affected. Airport operations remain normal.
Mount Lewotobi Erupts, 26 Schools Affected as Alert Level Hits Danger
News Mar 21, 2025 | 12:54 pm

Mount Lewotobi Erupts, 26 Schools Affected as Alert Level Hits Danger

 Mount Lewotobi erupts, raising alert to level IV. Schools affected as government sets up emergency classrooms to prevent learning loss.
Mt. Semeru Erupts Again, Alert Status Stays
News Jan 8, 2025 | 6:08 am

Mt. Semeru Erupts Again, Alert Status Stays

 This is the 14th eruption recorded in the last 24 hours and the largest in this period.
Mount Raung Eruption, Public Urged to Avoid Activities within a 3-Kilometer Radius
News Dec 24, 2024 | 5:27 pm

Mount Raung Eruption, Public Urged to Avoid Activities within a 3-Kilometer Radius

 The eruption was recorded on the seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 32 mm and lasted about 4 minutes and 42 seconds.

The Latest

Prabowo Meets Czech PM Petr Fiala Ahead of Putin Talks
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Meets Czech PM Petr Fiala Ahead of Putin Talks

 Prabowo tells Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala that Indonesia seeks a mutually beneficial bilateral trade.
Student Enrollment in Jakarta Public Schools Hits Overcapacity
News 2 hours ago

Student Enrollment in Jakarta Public Schools Hits Overcapacity

 Jakarta sees 277,231 students apply for public schools, 196% over capacity. Officials say registration runs smoothly despite the surge.
Bank Indonesia Holds Benchmark Rate at 5.5 Pct
Business 2 hours ago

Bank Indonesia Holds Benchmark Rate at 5.5 Pct

 Bank Indonesia keeps key rate at 5.5%, citing stable inflation and rupiah.
Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs
Business 3 hours ago

Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs

 Danantara reshapes SOE funding by reinvesting Rp150t in dividends into strategic projects, ending reliance on direct state budget support.
Mount Lewotobi Spews Ash for Kilometers, East Flores Residents Evacuated
News 3 hours ago

Mount Lewotobi Spews Ash for Kilometers, East Flores Residents Evacuated

 Mount Lewotobi erupts in East Flores, sending ash 10,000 meters high. Alert raised to max level, over 4,800 people evacuated.
News Index

Most Popular

Towering Banknotes on Display as AGO Seizes $728 Million in Palm Oil Graft
1
Towering Banknotes on Display as AGO Seizes $728 Million in Palm Oil Graft
2
Australian National Caught Carrying Drugs during Traffic Stop in Bali
3
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
4
Prabowo Says Danantara Copies Singapore’s $303 Billion Temasek ‘With Pride’
5
Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED