Mount Merapi Sees Increased Activity, Authorities Warn of Hazards

Chandra Adi Nurwidya
March 10, 2025 | 2:08 pm
Mount Merapi erupts 15 times in 24 hours, sending lava flows up to 1.8 km southwest on Monday, March 10, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Chandra Adi Nurwidya)
Yogyakarta. Mount Merapi, located on the border of Yogyakarta and Central Java, has shown heightened volcanic activity, with 15 eruptions and lava flows recorded in the past 24 hours.

The lava has flowed southwest, covering Kali Bebeng, Putih, and Krasak, reaching a maximum distance of 1,800 meters. As a result, Mount Merapi remains at Alert Level III.

“Fifteen lava flows have been observed heading southwest, with a maximum distance of 1,800 meters,” said Agus Budi Santoso, head of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development (BPPTKG), on Monday.

Seismic data recorded 34 pyroclastic flow earthquakes with amplitudes of 2-9 mm and durations between 52.73-175.52 seconds, along with 39 hybrid/multiple-phase earthquakes, indicating magma movement.

Visually, Mount Merapi remains clearly visible despite cloudy weather, with a white crater smoke column reaching 50 meters. Air temperatures range from 18-20.5 degrees Celsius, with humidity at 96.4%.

Agus warned that the primary hazards include lava flows and pyroclastic clouds in the southwest-south sector, affecting the Boyong, Bedog, Krasak, and Bebeng rivers (up to 7 km), as well as the Woro River (3 km) and the Gendol River (5 km) in the southeast.

If an explosive eruption occurs, volcanic material could be ejected up to 3 km from the summit. Heavy rainfall may also trigger cold lava floods in surrounding areas.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid danger zones, wear masks to protect against volcanic ash, and follow local directives.

