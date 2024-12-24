Mount Raung Eruption, Public Urged to Avoid Activities within a 3-Kilometer Radius

FILE - This undated photo shows a man take a photo of Mount Raung in Bejong Village, Banyuwangi Regency, East Java.(Antara Photo/ Budi Candra Setya)
FILE - This undated photo shows a man take a photo of Mount Raung in Bejong Village, Banyuwangi Regency, East Java.(Antara Photo/ Budi Candra Setya)

Jakarta. Muhammad Wafid, Head of the Geological Agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), urged the public to avoid activities within a three-kilometer radius from the summit or crater of Mount Raung, following an increase in the volcano's activity, which is currently at the disaster alert level 2.

"On December 24, at 09:30 WIB, Mount Raung erupted, producing an eruption column about 2,000 meters above the summit, which is 5,332 meters above sea level. The eruption column appeared gray with thick intensity, leaning eastward," he said.

The eruption was recorded on the seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 32 mm and lasted about 4 minutes and 42 seconds. Further visual observation of the eruption column could not be made because the summit and body of the mountain were covered in mist. Four subsequent eruptions occurred between 10:25 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. with maximum amplitudes ranging from 13 to 23 mm and durations ranging from 1 minute 54 seconds to 3 minutes 25 seconds.

According to Wafid, although this eruption activity is considered normal, the fluctuating pattern of the volcano’s activity means that another eruption could occur at any time. Currently, impacts from the latest eruption are limited to the area around the crater or summit, with the expulsion of materials like incandescent rocks, while volcanic ash rain may occur depending on wind direction and speed.

"At this point, there has been no significant change in the danger threat of Mount Raung," he said.

Wafid emphasized the importance of the public adhering to the recommendations of the Geological Agency and avoiding inaccurate information about Mount Raung’s activity. The Geological Agency is also in continuous coordination with related agencies such as the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), regional governments, and other institutions to monitor the eruption's development.

"The Geological Agency continues to coordinate with BNPB, BMKG, relevant ministries and agencies, local governments, and other institutions regarding the eruption activity of Mount Raung," he concluded.

