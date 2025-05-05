Mount Rinjani Sees Another Incident as Malaysian Climber Slips, Rescued Safely

Muhammad Awaludin
June 28, 2025 | 2:03 pm
Lombok Island in West Nusa Tenggara is famous for its beautiful natural attractions, such as Mount Rinjani. (Photo courtesy of the Tourism Ministry)
Lombok Island in West Nusa Tenggara is famous for its beautiful natural attractions, such as Mount Rinjani. (Photo courtesy of the Tourism Ministry)

Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. A Malaysian climber was safely rescued after slipping on a rocky trail near Lake Segara Anak on Mount Rinjani in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, an incident that has renewed safety concerns just days after Brazilian hiker Juliana Marins died on the same mountain.

The climber, identified only by the initials NAH, slipped on a damp, rocky section of the trail approximately 200 meters before the bridge to Lake Segara Anak on Friday afternoon, June 27. The area is known for its challenging terrain, particularly during wet conditions.

“The evacuation was swift after we received reports circulating in climbing WhatsApp groups,” Yarman, head of the Mount Rinjani National Park Agency (TNGR), said in a statement on Saturday. Rescue teams carried the climber on a stretcher through the Torean route, a commonly used alternative for medical evacuations.

The climber was conscious and transported to the Senaru community health center for examination, where medical staff found only minor head abrasions and no serious injuries. “He was able to walk after treatment and has since rejoined his group, even visiting the Senaru waterfalls,” Yarman said.

Photos shared in local hiking groups showed the climber leaning against a rock face with a bandage on his head, prompting concern among climbers still reeling from the death of 27-year-old Juliana Marins. Marins fell into a ravine on Mount Rinjani last Friday, June 20, and was found dead at a depth of around 600 meters after a five-day search hampered by severe weather and steep terrain.

Her death drew international attention and criticism of local authorities for allegedly delaying her evacuation. The West Nusa Tenggara administration has denied these claims, stating that both public agencies and private companies, including miner Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara, were mobilized during the search and rescue operation.

In response to the latest incident, Yarman urged climbers to exercise greater caution while navigating Mount Rinjani’s trails, particularly the popular but hazardous routes leading to Lake Segara Anak. “The trail is rocky and slippery. We urge all climbers to be more careful,” he said.

He also stressed the critical role of licensed tour operators and local guides in maintaining climber safety, calling for stricter safety briefings and continuous supervision, especially on challenging segments of the trail.

“We are grateful the climber is safe, and we hope there will be no more incidents like the case of Juliana Marins,” Yarman said.

Mount Rinjani, one of Indonesia’s most popular climbing destinations, attracts thousands of hikers each year with its volcanic crater lake and sweeping mountain views. However, the mountain’s rugged terrain and unpredictable weather patterns continue to pose significant risks to climbers, highlighting the need for preparedness and adherence to safety protocols for both domestic and international visitors.

SHARE

