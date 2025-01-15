Mount Semeru Erupts Again, Ash Rain Hits Lumajang

Rifqy Danwanus
January 15, 2025 | 12:36 pm
Photo Caption: Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, erupted again on Wednesday morning, January 15, 2025, at approximately 07:06 a.m. (Beritasatu.com/Rifqy Danwanus)
Lumajang. Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, erupted again on Wednesday morning at 07:06 a.m., sending an ash column 700-900 meters into the air.

This eruption caused ash rain in several areas on the mountain's slopes, including Dusun Kamarkajang and Dusun Kajar Kuning in Sumberwuluh Village, Candipuro District, Lumajang.

Although the ash rain did not significantly impact the residents, the BPBD (Regional Disaster Management Agency) urged the public to remain cautious and wear masks while outdoors.

According to the Semeru Volcano Observation Post, 47 eruption-related tremors were recorded in the last 24 hours, with amplitudes ranging from 10 to 22 millimeters. Authorities also confirmed that while the ash rain caused some panic among residents, no damage or further threats were reported.

"The ash was blowing towards here, and the residents were panicking because they were afraid something might happen like before. The ash rain lasted around 2 hours," said Maryanto, a local resident.

Currently, Mount Semeru's status is at Alert Level II, with a ban on activities within a 5-kilometer radius from the summit and a 13-kilometer radius in the southeastern sector along the Besuk Kobokan River.

Since December 2024, Mount Semeru has been erupting repeatedly. Mount Semeru is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia.

Its easily accessible location makes Mount Semeru -- the tallest mountain on Java Island -- one of the popular hiking destinations. It also offers hikers stunning views of three lakes: Ranu Kumbolo, Ranu Pani, and Ranu Regulo, which can be reached along the hiking trail. Mount Semeru's peak is famously known as Mahameru, with its crater named Jonggring Saloko.

