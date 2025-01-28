Mount Semeru Erupts, Spews 1,000-Meter Volcanic Ash Plume

Ahmad Rifqi Danwanus
January 28, 2025 | 1:08 pm
Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, erupted, spewing volcanic ash to a height of 1,000 meters or 1 kilometer on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Beritasatu.com)
Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, erupted, spewing volcanic ash to a height of 1,000 meters or 1 kilometer on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Beritasatu.com)

Lumajang. Mount Semeru erupted on Tuesday morning, sending thick volcanic ash into the sky from the Jonggring Saloko Crater. CCTV footage from Oro-Oro Ombo Village in Pronojiwo District captured ash plumes rising approximately 1,000 meters above the crater.

The Volcano and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center reported the eruption occurred at 6:21 a.m. local time, with the ash column reaching an altitude of 4,776 meters above sea level. Monitoring post officer Sigit Rian Alfian stated that the ash, ranging from white to gray in color, drifted eastward and southeastward with thick intensity.

“The eruption was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 21 millimeters and lasted for 181 seconds,” Sigit said in a written statement.

Mount Semeru’s alert status remains at Level II. Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and maintain a safe distance from the volcano. Residents are prohibited from entering an 8-kilometer radius around the summit and the southeast sector along Besuk Kobokan, up to 13 kilometers from the eruption center. Additionally, activities within 500 meters of Besuk Kobokan’s riverbanks are restricted due to potential hazards.

“Residents should stay vigilant for hot pyroclastic flows and lahars, especially as rainfall increases at the summit,” Sigit added.

Standing at 3,676 meters above sea level, Mount Semeru is Indonesia’s fourth-highest volcano and the tallest peak on Java Island, also known as Mahameru. It is a popular destination for climbers, renowned for its challenging trails. The volcano is located within the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, spanning the Malang and Lumajang districts in East Java Province.

