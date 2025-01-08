Mt. Semeru Erupts Again, Alert Status Stays

January 8, 2025
FILE - Hot ashes from Mt. Semeru destroy a bridge in the East Java District of Lumajang as the volcano erupts on December 4, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency/BNPB)
Lumajang. Mount Semeru in Lumajang Regency, East Java, erupted again early Wednesday.

According to observations by the Geological Agency of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, the latest eruption occurred at 2:47 A.M., spewing a column of volcanic ash about 1 kilometer in height.

"It was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 22 mm and lasted for 165 seconds," the agency said in a statement.

This is the 14th eruption recorded in the last 24 hours and the largest in this period.

The Geological Agency said that the alert status for the 3,676-meter-tall Mount Semeru remains in place.

As a precautionary measure, the Geological Agency has prohibited human activities in the southeast sector along Besuk Kobokan, up to 8 kilometers from the summit.

Outside this distance, the public is also advised to keep a 500-meter distance from the riverbank along Besuk Kobokan due to the potential danger of hot clouds and lava flows, which could reach up to 13 kilometers from the summit. Furthermore, activities are prohibited within a 3-kilometer radius of the summit crater due to the risk of flying hot rocks.

Authorities also remind the public to be aware of potential hot clouds, lava eruptions, and rain-triggered cold lava floods, especially along the river streams on the slopes of Mount Semeru.

Since December 2024, Mount Semeru has been erupting repeatedly. Mount Semeru is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia.

Its easily accessible location makes Mount Semeru -- the tallest mountain on Java Island -- one of the popular hiking destinations. It also offers hikers stunning views of three lakes: Ranu Kumbolo, Ranu Pani, and Ranu Regulo, which can be reached along the hiking trail. Mount Semeru's peak is famously known as Mahameru, with its crater named Jonggring Saloko.

#Disaster
