Mudik 2025: Rising Costs Push Homecoming Travelers to Seek Cheaper Routes via Malaysia

Jakarta. Despite government efforts to reduce airfare, soaring domestic flight prices are forcing Indonesian travelers to seek cheaper routes for their Eid homecoming, commonly known as mudik. In Batam, some are choosing to transit through Malaysia, where flights from Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta are significantly more affordable than direct flights from Batam.

Bagas, a Batam resident traveling to Cilacap, opted for a longer but more cost-effective route with his family. They first took a ferry to Johor Bahru for Rp 300,000 ($18) per person, then a bus to Kuala Lumpur for Rp 100,000 per person, before flying to Jakarta for just Rp 500,000 per person—a fraction of the Rp 1.5 million to Rp 2 million cost of a direct flight.

"I was shocked when I saw Jakarta flights from Batam costing up to Rp 2 million. I looked for alternatives and found that traveling through Malaysia was much cheaper. Even an international flight costs less," Bagas said.

By choosing this route, he estimates saving Rp 500,000 per person, making it a more economical option for his family’s homecoming journey.

Advertisement

President Prabowo Subianto has assured the public that the government is committed to ensuring a smooth, comfortable, and safe Eid homecoming for millions of Indonesians this year. Several policies have been introduced to ease travel expenses, including fare discounts and enhanced security measures.

One key initiative is a domestic airfare reduction of up to 13 percent for flights between March 24 and April 7, 2025. Additionally, the government has implemented a 20 percent discount on toll road fees for two weeks and a 25 percent discount on train tickets for select dates. Several ministries and agencies have also launched free homecoming programs to help ease the financial burden on travelers.

Surge in Homecoming Traffic

Traffic conditions at Kalikangkung Toll Gate in Semarang, Central Java, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. With Eid al-Fitr just days away, millions of Indonesians have begun their journeys home, causing increased traffic on major toll roads and ferry crossings. Authorities anticipate peak travel to occur between March 28 and March 30. (Beritasatu.com/Widy Wicaksono)

With Eid al-Fitr just days away, millions of Indonesians have begun their journeys home, causing increased traffic on major toll roads and ferry crossings. Authorities anticipate peak travel to occur between March 28 and March 30.

According to the National Police Traffic Corps, an estimated 146.48 million people will travel this year—a 24 percent decrease from last year’s 193.6 million travelers. Rising costs and economic challenges, including mass layoffs, may prevent some from making the trip or force them to cut back on expenses. The Eid holiday is expected to fall on March 31, with official public holidays running from March 28 to April 7.

At Kalikangkung Toll Gate, a key gateway in Semarang, Central Java, traffic remained smooth on Tuesday despite a 30 percent increase from normal days, according to Nasrullah, president director of toll road operator Jasa Marga Semarang Batang. Vehicle flow is expected to surge, with up to 70,000 cars per day heading toward Semarang. To manage congestion, officials are prepared to implement a one-way system and expand rest areas.

On the Cikampek Toll Road, one of the busiest routes during the mudik season, traffic heading east from Jakarta has already started to rise. On Tuesday evening, over 25,000 vehicles moved toward Palimanan, West Java, reflecting an early surge. Jasa Marga predicts peak traffic at Cikampek Main Gate on March 28, with up to 232,401 vehicles expected. Authorities plan to enforce contraflow and odd-even regulations to keep traffic flowing smoothly.

At Merak Port, ferry crossings to Sumatra remain steady but are expected to increase in the coming days. On Monday alone, 46,785 passengers and 8,000 vehicles crossed to Bakauheni, Lampung. State ferry operator ASDP Indonesia Ferry has extended a 36 percent fare discount until March 30 and urges passengers to book tickets online to avoid delays.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: