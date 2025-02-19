Muhaimin Proposes Hotel Purchase in Mecca to Improve Hajj Services

Jakarta. Chief Social Empowerment Minister and Chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB), Muhaimin Iskandar, also known as Cak Imin, proposed that Indonesia purchase hotels or condominiums in Mecca to enhance services for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims.

Speaking at a public discussion on revising the Law on Hajj and Umrah Management and the launch of the book Blueprint for Hajj Management Transformation and Revolution at PKB's headquarters in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, Cak Imin said that owning property in Mecca would maximize Hajj services for Indonesian pilgrims.

“If we have the funds, we should buy hotels in Mecca and Medina. These properties can become assets for annual Hajj operations. We could buy hotels, build condominiums, or apartments—anything that would make these assets more productive,” Cak Imin said.

He suggested that the Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH) could facilitate these property purchases as part of a broader overhaul of Indonesia's Hajj management system.

Advertisement

“BPKH plays a crucial role. It must be reformed to effectively manage these substantial funds and fully support Hajj operations,” Cak Imin said.

Cak Imin also urged all stakeholders involved in Indonesia's Hajj management to enhance their performance to avoid recurring issues faced by pilgrims in previous years.

“There are three key organizers: the Religious Affairs Ministry, BPKH, and local implementers at the regional level. Regional governments and stakeholders must also be well-prepared,” he added.

This proposal aligns with President Prabowo Subianto's vision of establishing an “Indonesian Hajj Village” in Mecca to better serve Indonesian pilgrims, who constitute the largest Hajj group in the world.

About 221,000 Indonesians are set to go on Hajj -- a major pilgrimage that a Muslim has to perform at least once in their lifetime -- this year. Saudi Arabia has also allowed the world’s largest Muslim-majority country Indonesia to send 2,210 Hajj officers.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: