Muhaimin Proposes Hotel Purchase in Mecca to Improve Hajj Services

Yustinus Paat
February 19, 2025 | 9:44 pm
SHARE
Indonesian pilgrims perform hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on June 16, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)
Indonesian pilgrims perform hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on June 16, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta. Chief Social Empowerment Minister and Chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB), Muhaimin Iskandar, also known as Cak Imin, proposed that Indonesia purchase hotels or condominiums in Mecca to enhance services for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims.

Speaking at a public discussion on revising the Law on Hajj and Umrah Management and the launch of the book Blueprint for Hajj Management Transformation and Revolution at PKB's headquarters in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, Cak Imin said that owning property in Mecca would maximize Hajj services for Indonesian pilgrims.

“If we have the funds, we should buy hotels in Mecca and Medina. These properties can become assets for annual Hajj operations. We could buy hotels, build condominiums, or apartments—anything that would make these assets more productive,” Cak Imin said.

He suggested that the Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH) could facilitate these property purchases as part of a broader overhaul of Indonesia's Hajj management system.

Advertisement

“BPKH plays a crucial role. It must be reformed to effectively manage these substantial funds and fully support Hajj operations,” Cak Imin said.

Cak Imin also urged all stakeholders involved in Indonesia's Hajj management to enhance their performance to avoid recurring issues faced by pilgrims in previous years.

“There are three key organizers: the Religious Affairs Ministry, BPKH, and local implementers at the regional level. Regional governments and stakeholders must also be well-prepared,” he added.

This proposal aligns with President Prabowo Subianto's vision of establishing an “Indonesian Hajj Village” in Mecca to better serve Indonesian pilgrims, who constitute the largest Hajj group in the world.

About 221,000 Indonesians are set to go on Hajj -- a major pilgrimage that a Muslim has to perform at least once in their lifetime -- this year. Saudi Arabia has also allowed the world’s largest Muslim-majority country Indonesia to send 2,210 Hajj officers.

Tags:
#Religion
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Malaysian Gets Last-Minute Stay of Execution in Singapore
News 42 minutes ago

Malaysian Gets Last-Minute Stay of Execution in Singapore

 Singapore court grants stay of execution to Malaysian drug trafficker hours before hanging, amid protests and legal appeals.
Muhaimin Proposes Hotel Purchase in Mecca to Improve Hajj Services
News 59 minutes ago

Muhaimin Proposes Hotel Purchase in Mecca to Improve Hajj Services

 Muhaimin Iskandar suggests Indonesia purchase a hotel in Mecca to enhance services for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims.
Taman Safari Blacklists Visitors for Exiting Vehicle in Restricted Area
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Taman Safari Blacklists Visitors for Exiting Vehicle in Restricted Area

 Taman Safari Indonesia blacklisted visitors who exited their vehicle in a restricted area.
German Tourist Found Dead in Villa Pool on Gili Air Lombok
News 1 hours ago

German Tourist Found Dead in Villa Pool on Gili Air Lombok

 A 36-year-old German tourist was found dead in the swimming pool of Villa Gilzein on Gili Air, Lombok.
Prince of Pop Fariz RM Arrested for Drugs for the Fourth Time
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Prince of Pop Fariz RM Arrested for Drugs for the Fourth Time

 Legendary musician Fariz RM has been arrested for drug-related offenses, marking his fourth legal case over narcotics.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
1
Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
2
Indonesia to Develop Its Very Own DeepSeek, Luhut Says
3
Xi Jinping Tells Business Leaders to Focus on Getting Rich First, Then Promote Common Prosperity
4
Death of South Korean Star Kim Sae-ron Sparks Calls for Change in Celebrity Treatment
5
Indonesia's Parliament Set to Approve Revised Mining Law
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED