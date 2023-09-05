Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Muhaimin Skips KPK Summons for Interrogation

Sella Rizky
September 5, 2023 | 1:06 pm
SHARE
National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar. (Antara photo)
National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar. (Antara photo)

Jakarta. Muhaimin Iskandar, chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB), failed to comply with a summons from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday for questioning related to a corruption investigation during his tenure as the manpower minister.

Muhaimin, who was recently announced as the running mate for presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, cited a conflicting schedule and requested that his interrogation be rescheduled for Thursday, KPK spokesman Ali Fikri told reporters at the commission's headquarters in Jakarta.

Ali denied allegations that the investigation was politically motivated, saying that Muhaimin's summons as a witness had been issued two days before Saturday's candidate announcement.

"The case is unrelated to ongoing political developments. His summons had been planned prior to that," Ali said.

Advertisement
Read More:
Jubilant Muhaimin Officially Declared as Running Mate for Anies

The investigation revolves around alleged corruption in a project to establish a protection system for Indonesian migrant workers within the Manpower Ministry in 2012. Muhaimin served as the minister from 2009 to 2014 during the second term of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's presidency.

Muhaimin's recent appointment as a running mate came at the expense of Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the eldest son of Susilo.

The Democratic Party released a handwritten note purportedly signed by Anies, in which he requested Agus as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election, as it accused Anies of betraying the consensus by choosing Muhaimin at the last minute.

On Friday, the Democratic Party withdrew from the three-party coalition supporting Anies' presidential bid due to the running mate dispute. A day later, Anies and Muhaimin attended the declaration ceremony of their pairing in Surabaya.

Read More:
‘Familiar Situation’: Agus and Democratic Party Left Out by Coalition Partners

The KPK spokesman stated that investigators cannot accommodate Muhaimin's request to reschedule the questioning for Thursday due to their own schedules. A second summons will be sent for next week.

The commission has named three suspects in the case, including two state employees, but the KPK has not provided details in the ongoing investigation.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Muhaimin Skips KPK Summons for Interrogation
News 30 minutes ago

Muhaimin Skips KPK Summons for Interrogation

 The KPK denied allegations that the investigation was political, stating that the summons had been issued since last week.
Jokowi Tries to Dispel Doubts over ASEAN’s Unity as Jakarta Summit Starts
News 37 minutes ago

Jokowi Tries to Dispel Doubts over ASEAN’s Unity as Jakarta Summit Starts

 Jokowi told the 43rd ASEAN Summit that the bloc was still very much a family.
Xi Jinping to Skip G20 Summit in India amid Soured Bilateral Relations
News 14 hours ago

Xi Jinping to Skip G20 Summit in India amid Soured Bilateral Relations

 Three years ago, tensions resulted in a clash in the disputed Ladakh region that killed 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.
Jakarta Summit Aims to Introduce ASEAN Concord IV
News 14 hours ago

Jakarta Summit Aims to Introduce ASEAN Concord IV

 In the history of ASEAN, Indonesia has been the venue for several landmark regional agreements.
Indonesia to Import 250,000 Tons of Rice from Cambodia
Business 16 hours ago

Indonesia to Import 250,000 Tons of Rice from Cambodia

 In a reciprocal gesture, Indonesia will support Cambodia's food security program by supplying fertilizers.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

W. Australia Offers to Make Indonesia’s EV Battery Dream Come True ​​​​​​​
1
W. Australia Offers to Make Indonesia’s EV Battery Dream Come True ​​​​​​​
2
Ganjar Bids Farewell as Governor to Focus on Presidential Race
3
‘Familiar Situation’: Agus and Democratic Party Left Out by Coalition Partners
4
Indonesia to Import 250,000 Tons of Rice from Cambodia
5
Overall Jakarta FIBA World Cup Attendance Reaches 111,000
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED