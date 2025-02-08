MUI Declares Use of Subsidized LPG by Wealthy People as Haram

Jakarta. The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has issued an edict declaring that it is haram (forbidden) for wealthy individuals to use subsidized 3-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters.

The subsidized LPG is intended exclusively for low-income households and small-scale businesses, meaning wealthy individuals do not qualify to use it, the council stated in a public announcement on its website.

"When rich people use the 3-kilogram LPG, it is tantamount to stealing from the poor, which is strictly prohibited in the Quran," said Miftahul Huda, a member of MUI’s Edict Commission.

He cited verse 90 of Surah An-Nahl, which states:

"Indeed, Allah commands justice, kindness, and helping relatives, and forbids lewdness, wickedness, and aggression."

Subsidized vs. Non-Subsidized LPG Prices

The 3-kilogram LPG canister is sold at a heavily subsidized price of Rp 19,000 ($1.16) per unit, whereas the non-subsidized 12-kilogram LPG canister is priced at over Rp 200,000 ($12.23).

Despite the printed warning on the canister stating "Only for the Poor", a lack of strict enforcement mechanisms has allowed individuals from all economic backgrounds to purchase the subsidized cooking gas.

Earlier this month, the government attempted to tighten distribution controls by restricting 3-kilogram LPG sales to low-income consumers. However, the move resulted in supply disruptions at convenience stores and local shops, triggering a nationwide backlash against the policy.

Following the public outcry, the government reversed its decision and resumed the distribution of 3-kilogram LPG at convenience stores.

