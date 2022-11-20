Musk to Reinstate Trump’s Twitter Account

Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday evening he will reinstate the Twitter account of Donald Trump after organizing a poll whose results favor the return of the former US President to the social media giant.

More than 15 million Twitter users participated in Musk’s “Reinstate former President Trump” poll with 51.8 percent voting yes and 48.2 percent saying no.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk wrote.

Trump has been banned by Twitter since the wake of the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. The former president then built his own social media platform called Truth Social.

It remains unclear if he will be active on Twitter again but US media outlets reported earlier he will stay on Truth Social, which unlike Twitter has no extensive global coverage.

Musk has recently completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.