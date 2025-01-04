Myanmar Announces Release of Over 6,000 Prisoners in Independence Day Amnesty

Bangkok. Myanmar's military government will release more than 6,000 prisoners and reduce the sentences of others in a mass amnesty announced on Saturday to mark the 77th anniversary of independence from Britain.

It remains unclear if any political detainees, many of whom have been imprisoned for opposing military rule since the February 2021 coup, will be among those freed. The coup, which ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, sparked widespread nonviolent resistance that has since evolved into an armed struggle.

State-run MRTV television reported that Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military government, authorized the release of 5,864 Myanmar nationals, along with 180 foreign nationals who will be deported. Mass prisoner releases are customary in Myanmar during holidays and other significant events.

The foreigners to be released could include four Thai fishermen arrested by Myanmar’s navy in late November after patrol boats opened fire on Thai fishing vessels near the Andaman Sea's maritime border. Thailand's prime minister has expressed expectations that the fishermen will be freed on Independence Day.

The terms of release stipulate that if any freed detainees commit further offenses, they will serve the remainder of their original sentences in addition to new charges.

In another move, the military government reduced the life sentences of 144 prisoners to 15 years. Further reductions were granted to other prisoners, with sentences cut by one-sixth, except for those convicted under laws such as the Explosive Substances Act, Unlawful Associations Act, Arms Act, and Counter-Terrorism Law, which are frequently used against military opponents.

While many of the prisoners released were detained for protesting against the military, including violations of Section 505(A) of Myanmar's penal code—criminalizing comments that spread unrest or false information—details of the individuals involved remain scarce.

The release process began on Saturday, though it may take several days to complete. Relatives of prisoners gathered outside Insein Prison in Yangon, a notorious detention center for political prisoners, as early as the morning.

There was no indication that the release would include Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been effectively isolated since the coup. The 79-year-old leader is currently serving a 27-year sentence following a series of politically motivated charges brought by the military.

Supporters and independent analysts contend that these legal actions aim to discredit Suu Kyi and validate the military's power grab, while preventing her from participating in the promised election, for which no date has yet been set.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 28,096 people have been arrested on political charges since the coup, with 21,499 still in detention. At least 6,106 civilians have been killed by security forces during this period, though this does not account for all casualties from combat.

Myanmar, which was a British colony in the late 19th century, regained its independence on January 4, 1948. To mark the anniversary, the military government held a flag-raising ceremony in the capital Naypyitaw.

